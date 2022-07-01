Arsenal confirm Matteo Guendouzi permanent transfer exit to Marseille… whose manager quits hours before

MATTEO GUENDOUZI has completed his permanent switch to Marseille from Arsenal following his stunning loan spell last season.

But he will be playing for a new manager after Argentine boss Jorge Sampaoli sensationally quit at the Stade Velodrome.

Arsenal have sold Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille after his loan spell at Stade Velodrome Credit: Getty

Guendouzi enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign with the French side as he helped the club finish second in Ligue 1.

He proved to be a key player under Sampaoli where he chipped in with five goals and 14 assists in 56 games in all competitions.

Marseille are understood to have paid around £9million to turn his temporary stay into a permanent switch.

Announcing his departure, a Gunners statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal thanks Matteo for his contribution during his time with us and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Guendouzi joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2018 where he scored once in 82 matches.

But he fell out with Mikel Arteta towards the end of the 2019-20 season after he taunted Brighton's players about their wages before grabbing Neal Maupay by the throat.

He was then dropped by Arteta and frozen out for good, leading him to join Hertha Berlin in October 2020 before linking up with Marseille.

Despite his permanent arrival at Marseille, Sampaoli has called it quits after being left frustrated by the club's lack of intent in the transfer market.

The announcement of his exit came just hours before Marseille confirmed the acquisition of Guendouzi.

It has been claimed that Sampaoli was left disappointed after the French side failed to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, who has returned to the Emirates after his loan.

And he is said to have been left outraged by Boubacar Kamara joining Aston Villa on a free transfer.

He was also of the belief that Belgium international Axel Witsel should have been snapped up.

But Marseille dithered on the deal, with the midfielder now poised to link up with Atletico Madrid.