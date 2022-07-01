ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What’s Open & Closed In Massachusetts On This 4th Of July

By Ron Carson
 4 days ago
As America gets ready to celebrate it's 246th birthday, keep in mind, Independence Day will fall on a Monday as a three day weekend is amongst us, but please take some time and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis due to this Independence Day celebration that has...

Related
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Do Massachusetts Employees Have to Pay for Their Own Uniforms?

You know how it goes when you start a new job. You train, get your work quarters set up the way you want, and get an overall lay of the land before you start diving into your new place of employment. Many jobs also require that you wear a uniform. There are plenty of jobs here in Massachusetts that require employees to wear a uniform, whether it's food service, law enforcement, emergency response, cooking, and the list goes on and on.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Fire Marshall ahead of July 4th celebrations: “Leave fireworks to the professionals!”

“More Than 900 Fires, 31 Severe Burns Attributed to Fireworks Since 2012. Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason are reminding residents to leave fireworks to the professionals this summer. Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks between...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity. The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors. Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:. Black Rock State Park, Watertown. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington.
CONNECTICUT STATE
travelonlinetips.com

Plan a getaway to this historic Rhode Island coastal retreat

The saying “they don’t build them like this anymore” is definitely utilized to the grand buttercup-yellow Ocean House lodge, perched on a hillock in Watch Hill, a comparatively quiet village of Westerly on Rhode Island’s western shoreline. There has been a resort of renown right here...
WESTERLY, RI
iheart.com

Connecticut Man Faces Human Smuggling Charges In Massachusetts

The Massachusetts US Attorney says a Connecticut man has been arrested on charges that he allegedly tried to smuggle a person from Brazil into this country. That man is identified as Fagner Chaves DeLima – a 41 year old man from East Hartford was charged with one count of attempted human smuggling. He has already pleaded not guilty to the charges in Federal Court in Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Reminder: Here’s When Massachusetts’ 2022 Sales Tax Holiday Will Be Happening

Don't you just love it when we get the tax-free weekend in Massachusetts each year? As it is things keep getting more expensive, so it's nice to have a tax break on some items. About seven or eight years ago I took advantage of Massachusetts' tax-free weekend and drove home with a brand new snowblower from Carr Hardware on North Street in Pittsfield and yes it was tax-free. Needless to say, I was quite happy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
