ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Letting doctors WFH to do the 'school run' could help solve GP crisis, expert claims amid warnings online revolution would see actual practices close

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Letting GPs work from home could help solve the staffing crisis in general practice, it has been suggested.

Providing more flexible working would give family doctors a better work-life balance, a medical conference in London was told. One example given was that GPs could do the school run then nip home and 'do some online consultations'.

Dr Murray Ellender, a GP working in East London, expects local GP surgeries to close in the coming years because doctors and patients 'need them less'.

He has called for general practice to embrace the transition to digital and do more consults over the phone or on video.

The comments came at the Royal College of GPs annual meeting in London, during a discussion on virtual appointments.

Family doctors have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels of in-person appointments, after shifting most consultations to phone and video during the Covid crisis. Critics say remote consultations raise the risk of doctors missing potential signs of serious illnesses.

MailOnline revealed today that just a quarter of GP appointments in England are now face-to-face and with a qualified doctor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM3fz_0gSCf86H00
Dr Murray Ellender, a GP in east London, said a wider move to virtual appointments would allow family doctors to work flexibly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353bj9_0gSCf86H00
Dr Peter Saul (left), a GP in North Wales, told a medical conference that relying too much on digital would lead to general practice turning to a glorified call centre. But Dr Ellender (right) said there may be fewer bricks and mortar surgeries left in 10 years because doctors will 'need them less'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4h0O_0gSCf86H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKxYa_0gSCf86H00
Salford had the lowest proportion of patients seen in-person with less than half (46 per cent) of appointments made face-to-face. It was followed by Bury (51 per cent), Somerset (53 per cent) and Frimley (53 per cent). Some 79 per cent of appointments in Kirklees were done in person
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzqs2_0gSCf86H00
Official figures show just 63 per cent of GP consultations were carried out in-person in England in April. At the current rate, it would take until September 2023 to reach the more than 80 per cent of appointments being made in person seen before the pandemic

The NHS is short of more than 1,000 GPs with one in six posts estimated to be unfilled.

Dr Ellender said providing working from home options was a 'great opportunity' to retain people in the profession.

He said it would open opportunities that were not available 'when we were limiting everyone to a physical building'.

Scotland wants to pinch English GPs!

Scotland will attempt to lure GPs across the border from England, it was revealed today.

Family doctors will be incentivised to swap their surgery for one north of the border as part of a massive recruitment drive.

Scotland wants to boost its family doctor numbers by 15 per cent over the next five years by hiring from 'other areas of the UK and elsewhere'.

It will do so through an advertising blitz that will focus on 'the unique attractions of working as a GP in Scotland' including 'job satisfaction and lifestyle'.

Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf said any boost to the nation's GP numbers will create a 'sustainable service for the future'.

Dr Chris Williams, joint chair of RCGP Scotland, said Scotland is a 'truly unique place to work as a GP' with 'something for everyone'.

But England is grappling a GP crisis of its own. The Government is destined to fail on its manifesto pledge to hire 6,000 more GPs by 2024 and health chiefs have warned half of the current workforce could quit over the next five years.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced a second Scottish referendum on independence will go ahead next October — with or without Westminster's blessing.

Dr Ellender said it would allow GPs to 'do the school run, go home and do some online consultations'.

He predicted there are likely to be fewer brick and mortar surgeries left in 10 years because advancements in technology mean more can work from home.

But some GPs have warned against leaning too heavily on virtual working, questioning whether local practices faced the same fate as high street banks, which have dwindled in recent years following the rise of online banking.

It comes as Health Secretary Sajid Javid this week unveiled a £2billion 'digital revolution' in the health service, which will see Britons use the NHS app to have video consultations with their GP.

But critics told MailOnline the move 'excludes millions' of elderly Britons and demanded 'tough legislation' to ensure in-person services are not silently axed.

Dr Ellender, who created GP app eConsult, which lets patients report symptoms and receive advice, also called for artificial intelligence (AI) to be used more in general practice.

For example, a patient seeking treatment for hay fever could be directed to a pharmacy straight away without coming in to see a family doctor, he said.

And those with red flag cancer symptoms – such as having a lump, a cough that has lasted more than three weeks or unexpected bleeding – could be referred to a specialist straight away without going through a GP.

But Dr Peter Saul, a GP in North Wales, said he was concerned digitalisation could see GP services could go the same way as the baking system – which has seen 5,000 branches disappear from UK high streets in the last decade.

He said that 'once upon a time' in-store bank managers would decide whether people got loans.

But now there are 'call centres where lower qualified staff operate decision algorithms making decisions on your financial arrangements.

He added: 'Would this happen to GPs in 10 years? Lower qualified staff, operating AI systems? And if that happens what are GPs going to do and are we still going to be there?'

But Dr Ellender pushed back on the comparison, stating that GPs 'need to physically examine [patients] in a way that banking can get away without'.

He said: 'Patients still and for a long time will relate to a physical building and I think that is fine and that we should let that carry on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCdpW_0gSCf86H00
England's GP postcode lottery laid bare: Official data shows some areas have half as many doctors per patient as others. Nuffield Trust analysis shows there are 39.5 GPs caring for every 100,000 people in Portsmouth. People in Thurrock have 40.3 family doctors for every 100,000 people in the area and in Hull there are 41.9 per 100,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QiFMZ_0gSCf86H00
Sajid Javid today faced backlash over his plans to do more virtual consultations on the NHS app 

'What we can't pretend though is that the 6,000 GPs we've been promised are ever going to come.'

A key pledge in the Conservative 2019 general election manifesto set out that it would hire 6,000 GPs by 2024. However, the Health Secretary admitted at the end of last year that the Government is behind on the target.

'So there is a significant workforce crisis and we do need to think differently about how we work.'

He said in a decades time surgeries will likely work within geographical networks and prioritise 'which patients need to come into a physical setting'.

'It might be that you have less of those physical settings because you need them less,' Dr Ellender said.

But he argued that it offers a 'great opportunity' to retain people in the profession as the role becomes more rewarding as GPs could oversee bigger teams of health professional rather than just those within their practice.

And it can also open up more avenues for family doctors to work more flexibly.

He said: 'People may be able to do the school run, go home and do some online consultations. And that's fine.

'We're allowing them to carry on delivering care in way that we couldn't when we were limiting everyone to a physical building.

'So things will definitely change but I personally don't think we will ever lose touch with that physical geographical really important part.'

Revealed: Just a QUARTER of GP appointments are face-to-face AND with a qualified doctor

Just a quarter of GP appointments in England are face-to-face and with an actual doctor, MailOnline can reveal.

Critics have warned general practice is heading down a 'slippery slope' where nurses and other staff are picking up the burden amid crippling staffing shortages.

An NHS source told MailOnline that of the 27.5million GP appointments carried out across England in May, just 27 per cent were both in-person and with a qualified doctor.

That figure is not routinely published but publicly-available data shows 64 per cent of total GP appointments were face-to-face and roughly half were with a real GP. The rest were a mixture of virtual or telephone consultations and appointments led by practice nurses, physiotherapists and even acupuncturists.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has demanded GPs do more in-person consultations after the share done physically plummeted during the pandemic. Campaigners argue remote consultations increase the risk of doctors missing signs of serious illnesses.

Despite the Government's push to go back to normal, the country's top family doctor yesterday said the current level of face-to-face appointments was 'probably about right'. Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, told a conference in London that going back to pre-pandemic levels of more than 80 per cent 'just doesn't make sense for patients'.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Humza Yousaf
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Doctors#Wfh#Gps#Health Service#Uk#The Royal College#Gp#Nhs
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy