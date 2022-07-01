ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What true crime documentaries have you watched and recommend?

By DS_TV Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

I enjoy watching a good true crime documentary every now and then, and I have a few streaming services that have some good options like Netflix and Discovery+. Here's some good ones I've watched:. The Jinx on NOW TV /...

Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Poses Key Question About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Film’s Record-Breaking Success

Ron Howard hopped on the bandwagon to discuss the biggest film of the summer so far, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has broken tons of records in under two weeks. “Top Gun: Maverick” now boasts the highest Memorial Weekend debut to date. It’s also Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, domestically, surpassing “War of the Worlds” in 2005. And ticket sales for the film dropped the lowest amount (29%) between its first and second weekend in theaters, for a film that earned over 100 million.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man star lands next lead movie role

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jacob Batalon has landed himself a new movie role, in a film that looks like it has shades of Final Destination. As reported by Deadline, the actor has been cast in Horrorscope, which tells the story of a group of friends who get their fortunes told, and start meeting their grisly ends in ways that relate to their horoscopes. Can they survive when their deaths are seemingly predestined?
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Movies Recommended by Peter Jackson

Legendary director Peter Jackson has a body of work that spans many genres: horror, comedy, fantasy, drama and, most recently, documentaries. As a kid, he was influenced by Classic Hollywood epics like King Kong and the special effects crafted by Ray Harryhausen. His own films - especially his magnum opus The Lord of the Rings - combine top-notch special effects and fantastical premises with clever writing and emotional weight.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Close Encounters of the Third Kind Free Online

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss François Truffaut Teri Garr Melinda Dillon Bob Balaban. After an encounter with UFOs, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. Is Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Close Encounters of...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Do you like watching EastEnders as a weekly boxset?

I've liked watching EastEnders all in one go. Do you think they should keep the weekly boxset permanently?. Get it all watched in one go. Skip the intro too which is good. no, it ruins the whole genre imo, soaps are not meant to be binge watched. No and that's...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream This Film Is Not Yet Rated Free Online

Cast: Kimberly Peirce Jon Lewis David Ansen Martin Garbus Wayne Kramer. Kirby Dick's provocative documentary investigates the secretive and inconsistent process by which the Motion Picture Association of America rates films, revealing the organization's underhanded efforts to control culture. Dick questions whether certain studios get preferential treatment and exposes the discrepancies in how the MPAA views sex and violence.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Best week of Episodes in years! Absolutely brilliant

Absolutely brilliant. So so good. Great dynamics. Some incredible twists and hilarious moments with Felix’s arrival. The new wine bar is modern and cosy and just what the show needs moving forward. The cast is the best it’s been for years. This is the shake up so many...
TV SERIES

