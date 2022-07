A majority of companies across all size ranges report that they have benefited from digitizing payments processes. Among the many benefits of digitizing payments processes they report is fraud reduction. In fact, 50% of chief financial officers (CFOs) say digitization benefited that part of their payments operations, according to “Business Payments Digitization,” a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration based on a survey of 400 CFOs from middle-market firms with $400 million to $2 billion in annual revenue.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO