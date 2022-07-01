Win A Family Fun Getaway!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter to win an overnight family fun...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 5, 2022

Color-changing cocktails and more! Learn more about The Boozy Blonde here. We all scream for ice cream! Charlie and Tango is located on Snow Road in Brook Park. The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!. Dr. Marc. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important...
News-Herald.com

Old Glory Day on Chardon Square draws crowds

In the end, in Geauga County, celebrating the United States of America, there was no Nathan’s hot dog-eating contest, gigantic fireworks show or massive cavalcade of floats and waving revelers. At least not on a scale mimicking the Coney Island tradition. But that doesn’t remotely mean patriots didn’t turn...
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Delicious Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in the Cleveland area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for great Caribbean and Cuban food that wouldn't be out of place in Miami, you should visit this place in Old Brooklyn. Customers love their empanadas and trop chop chicken, which is a bowl filled with chicken, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and curry sauce. If you need something to drink, try the rose latte and Jamaica water (iced hibiscus tea).
Cleveland.com

Firehouse Subs set to open doors at new Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Originally scheduled to open mid-spring, the brand-new Firehouse Subs is finally opening its doors Tuesday (July 5) in Brooklyn. “Since I’ve been here for the last few weeks, people have been trying to come in and eat while we’re drilling and sawing,” said Firehouse Subs franchisee Matt Mikola, who with the opening of the Brooklyn store now co-owns five Firehouse Subs restaurants in the area. “That’s while we weren’t even open, so it’s a pretty good sign.”
News-Herald.com

A Rollin’ Return: Fairport Harbor Mardi Gras back after two-year hiatus

On the penultimate day of Fairport Harbor’s Mardi Gras celebration, traditional fête fun naturally abounded, including, like most of the weekend, hot dog- and pie-eating contests (note: watermelon’s on deck for Independence Day), inflatables, live music, youth-friendly activity stations and more. Making a triumphant return, with few...
News-Herald.com

Lake Humane Society unveils performers for Rescue Rock Off

Lake Humane Society has announced the slate of performances for its 12th annual Rescue Rock Off which will take place 4 to 9 p.m., July 23, at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater. Rescue Rock Off is a fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society benefitting the homeless animals of Lake County. The event will feature an evening full of live performances by local bands, food from food truck vendors, a raffle with an assortment of amazing prizes, 50/50 drawing with two chances to win hundreds of dollars and more, according to a news release.
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving a tasty sandwich stuffed with corned beef?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. If you mention the words "corned beef" in Cleveland, Slyman's will be the first thing that comes to many people's minds. This deli serves some of the best (and biggest) corned beef sandwiches in the city. You can't go wrong with their signature corned beef sandwich; their Reubens are also mouthwatering. And if you want corned beef for breakfast, Slyman's has got you covered. Check out their corned beef breakfast sandwich and corned beef hash.
Cleveland Jewish News

Cars in the Park rolls into Crocker Park

Cars in the Park will come to Crocker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at 177 Market St. in Westlake and exhibit “an all-new and indelible collection of the most exotic, rarest and most luxurious vehicles in the world, on display for visitors of all ages to experience,” according to a news release.
cleveland.com

Bradstreet’s Landing was the scene of a disaster—in 1764, that is

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky River has long been known as a family recreational area. In its current condition though, being rehabbed and rebuilt into an even better recreational area, most people don’t know the area was, in 1764, the scene of an historic event better known as Bradstreet’s Disaster.
Cleveland.com

Cheap, unique and all over my house: the thrill of shopping vintage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I work from a big wood teacher’s desk, painted white and scored from Facebook Marketplace. I sit at an old wood teacher’s chair, snagged from auction when my alma mater was demolished. A vintage aqua typewriter from a flea market sits on my book shelf, below a vintage Miami University pennant from an antique shop. Next to frames of vintage swimsuits, and a flowered Jantzen swim cap bought off eBay.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Another round of storms tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many people were impacted by a line of fast-moving showers/storms this morning. Our FOX 8 tower camera captured gloomy skies over Northeast Ohio. Tuesday afternoon will be drier with higher humidity. Overall, this week’s forecast is complex. The timing of each system will be tricky.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

4th of July weekend plans? Here’s the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect a beautiful weekend in Northeast Ohio as the cold front has passed and the rain has cleared. This evening, temperatures slip through the 70s. We will be slightly cooler than average on Sunday. Sunny and hot for Independence Day with temperatures near 90. After the...
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Italian food in town

Photo of pasta with sauce on platePhoto by Mahmoud Fawzy (Unsplash) The Akron area has a rich Italian history, so there are many great choices for where to get the best food in town. But I know that can be overwhelming. So I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
