Last month, E.J. Liddell slid to the second round of the NBA draft. It was a bit of a surprise given that during his final season of college basketball, the Ohio State standout was projected as a top 20 pick. Last season as a junior at Ohio State, Lidell was one of the best players in a tough and balanced Big Ten. He averaged 19.4 points and 17.9 points per game this past season. So to see Liddell go No. 41 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans was a bit of a surprise. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 49 percent from the floor...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO