Recent years have witnessed an explosion of interest in meats prepared according to Islam’s halal tradition. Similar to Jewish kosher laws, halal meats come from animals that were treated humanely in life and at the butcher. Pork is not allowed. America’s leading Halal brand, Crescent Foods, claims that its beef and lamb are grass-fed, that its chickens are uncaged and that none of its animals were fed hormones or antibiotics. Meijer supermarkets recently added the Crescent brand and major vendors such as Cisco and Restaurant Depot are carrying halal meats.

