The state of our leading lady On the phone. Our temp governor who’s been the sit-in governor who replaced the former governor and who’s running to be our permanent governor. Kathy Hochul’s done even more interviews than our NYC mayor Little Lord Fauntleroy. So, being a hard-hitting in-depth reporter, I went for important stuff — like where’d she get primary night’s great white pantsuit? “Lafayette 148. I started there long back so I went down to their showroom and my good Irish designer friend took great care of me.” Did she celebrate her great win last Tuesday with a drink? “Yes, but not beforehand. Afterward...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO