ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ukraine tennis star Lesia Tsurenko admits she was 'definitely affected' by thoughts of her homeland in third-round loss to Jule Niemeier... and backs Wimbledon's ban on Russians after earning £12,000 for relief efforts

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Her body might have been on Court 18 but her mind was some 1,500 miles away to a place far removed from Wimbledon's green and pleasant land.

In the end, that was what did for Lesia Tsurenko, the last of four Ukrainians to fall from the women's singles at SW19.

The 33-year-old, though, can head back to her temporary refuge in Italy proud of her two Wimbledon wins. Not least because she has made £120,000 in prize money – and she is donating 10 per cent of that to help those in her war-torn country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eiq8b_0gSCVxIn00
Lesia Tsurenko became the final Ukrainian to exit Wimbledon with a three-set third round loss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HF7ri_0gSCVxIn00
World No101 Tsurenko lost to Jule Niemeier, who is four places above her in the WTA rankings

Tsurenko, who beat fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in an emotional second-round tie, was again wearing a blue and yellow ribbon during her match against Jule Niemeier.

But even for her 124 minutes on court, she was unable to mentally block out the bloodshed back home, losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to her German opponent.

'There is a war at home and I think it just makes me too nervous sometimes,' said Tsurenko, the world No101. 'It definitely affects me. I was just not able to separate that today.

'I made hundreds of mistakes. I'm still shaking and I felt like this for the whole match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3Z89_0gSCVxIn00
The ex-US Open quarter-finalist equalled her longest SW19 run but found it a struggle to relax

'A few days like that have happened to me in the last few months. I don't relax. I don't see a way to do it now.

'Sometimes when I train in Italy, it's a very nice place by the sea, and for some moments you forget and think life is good, but it's just seconds.

'Some part of me is just always so tight. There will be a big release when the war finishes, but not before.'

Tsurenko admits she feels 'guilty' to even be playing tennis, especially while her mother remains in Ukraine. But her charitable gesture at least eases her conscience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIayB_0gSCVxIn00
Ten percent of Tsurenko's £120,000 reward will go towards relief efforts in her troubled nation

'I really hope that I'm doing a big thing by helping people financially,' she said. 'This is the best thing that I can do from my side. I see it as something bigger, like a goal, a purpose.'

Tsurenko was grateful that Wimbledon enforced a ban on players from Russia and Belarus. But her anger was evident when asked about Natela Dzalamidze switching her allegiance from Russia to Georgia so she can take part in the doubles.

'That's her decision — but as a Ukrainian, I don't like the Russian Federation, I don't like that country,' she added.

'Russian people are happy when Ukrainians are dying. They are happy with what the army is doing in Ukraine. I think they are idiots.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROEyQ_0gSCVxIn00
Niemeier had already ousted second seed Anett Kontaveit and was thrilled after winning again

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Ukraine#Russians#Court#Ukrainians#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy