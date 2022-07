Steph Curry is understandably feeling himself after winning his fourth title in the last eight years with the Golden State Warriors, and his celebration continued Saturday. Curry was in attendance at a Summer League game between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings. When arena cameras showed Curry on the big screen at Chase Center, chants of “MVP!” rang out. Curry, who won his first-ever NBA Finals MVP this past postseason, responded to the adoring crowd by breaking out his “night night” celebration that became famous during the Warriors’ championship run. He did so while eating a snack and with his son seated on his lap.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO