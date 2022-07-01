‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

Thor had always had a tricky place within the MCU. He doesn’t have clearly defined features like Tony Stark or Steve Rogers. Yes, he’s noble and heroic, but he’s also harder to describe, in part because he’s such a bizarre character (he’s a demigod space alien), but also because Marvel landed on a unique performer like Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth fits the bill physically for the character, but over the years, he’s shown that he’s a comically gifted actor who shines brightest when he’s allowed to just be funny. And yet the first two Thor movies aren’t exactly sure how to use him. They give him moments to be humorous, but they seem ambivalent about leaning into the comedy as if that would diminish the seriousness of the situation. Director Taika Waititi had no such reservations with Thor: Ragnarok. Let's take a look at Ragnarok now that Thor: Love and Thunder is on the horizon. While it's been nearly five years since Ragnarok first hit theaters, with 12 movies in between them, including the watershed bookend film Avengers: Endgame and the (tangentially related) tv series Loki.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO