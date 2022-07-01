ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

LOCALIZE IT: Covering July 4 in a deeply divided America

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRqoe_0gSCSesr00

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The holiday marking the birthday of the United States of America unfolds this year with deep divisions among its people over the weightiest of topics — abortion, guns, the events of 1/6 at the U.S. Capitol, rising gas prices and the direction of the nation in general.

How to capture this and gauge your community’s sentiment as the fireworks explode and the flag paraphernalia comes out? Or just document the holiday? Here are some ideas on how to capture this unusual moment in the country’s history.

STORY FORMS

Short of polling, it’s generally impossible to take the pulse of a community. Instead, break it down into slices.

— Pick a place in your coverage area — a popular park (maybe where fireworks are scheduled?), an outdoor festival, perhaps a community sports event — and use the setting as a framing device for your story.

— Range around your coverage area and ask the same question of very disparate people, either for a collection of print pull quotes (with photos!) or for a short online video. Some possibilities: What’s your favorite and least favorite thing about America right now? What’s one thing you think could help heal the divisions?

— If you have community leaders in your source lists who have different views about the country, ask them if they’d be willing to have a conversation with each other with you in the room as a moderator. Then run excerpts of the conversation on your platforms.

— Look for officials in your area who are eschewing the holiday, like Anamarie Avila Farias, who sits on the Contra Costa County Board of Education in California. Avila Farias posted “Boycott 4th of July” on Facebook after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

— Ask locals if the abortion ruling or any of the other recent jolts in the country's legal system have affected their Independence Day plans. What about gas prices and airline woes?

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE

For a good-news type of story, consider setting it up this way: “Yes, Americans are facing some huge hurdles, but what makes you happy here? Name your favorite things about the United States — the reasons to celebrate this weekend.”

Other ideas in this vein:

— Solicit photos of July 4 displays and expressions from people and run them as a slide show — on your platform and/or on Instagram.

— Ask a few local officials, “What does democracy mean to you?” — and then run the responses below their photos online.

— Plunder your archives if you can, and run a collection of quotes from people in your community in the past (however far back you want to go) talking about the holiday. Reprint excerpts of stories and/or photos from Independence Days past.

— Consider sending a photographer (or more than one, if available) out with a specific assignment: Capture faces illuminated by local fireworks shows. Then create a slideshow of those to run the morning of July 5.

— Ask your readers to take and send in a phone photo that they think represents the United States or the July 4 weekend. Set a deadline of Sunday, then run a selection of them on Monday for Independence Day as a community photo album. (Don’t forget photo releases.)

PUBLISHABLE BACKGROUND

America celebrates its independence this year as debates rage over personal freedoms.

The nation's top court last week overturned the nearly 50-year-old nationwide right to abortion, meaning the country will be divided into states that allow the procedure and those that ban or greatly restrict it.

The Supreme Court 's conservative majority, bolstered by three appointees of former President Donald Trump , also expanded gun rights and issued major religious rights rulings.

The high court is the most conservative it has been since the 1930s, despite this week's addition of Ketanji Brown Jackson , who shattered a glass ceiling as its first Black female justice. Jackson helps form the most diverse court in its 232-year history.

Meanwhile, a House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has been holding public hearings that show in vivid detail how close the United States came to a constitutional crisis when Trump refused to admit election defeat.

All of this comes as rising inflation fuels a slump in the broader economy, with businesses raising prices on everything from food to clothing, and Americans face uncertainty with travel.

Airlines that have stumbled badly over the past two holidays will encounter their biggest test yet of whether they can handle big crowds when July Fourth travelers mob the nation’s airports this weekend.

Revelers planning to drive face their own set of challenges, including high gasoline prices. The nationwide average has eased since hitting a record $5.02 in mid-June to $4.86 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA , which expects prices to continue to ease because of rising gasoline inventories.

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

It’s 4 July – but the US has nothing to celebrate this Independence Day

Biden condemns 'extremist' Supreme Court after Roe v Wade overturned. It’s 4 July, but the USA has a lot more to be ashamed of than to celebrate. Rather than parades, hot dogs and fireworks, let’s take the past few weeks alone as a snapshot of what the “land of the free” really symbolises in 2022: turmoil over abortion, civil rights, gun control and insurrection.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: ‘Terrified’ WBNA player writes letter to Biden pleading for freedom from Russia

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
NBA
Fox News

100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Russian-backed parts of southern Ukraine to sell grain to Middle Eastern countries

Russian-backed authorities in parts of southern Ukraine have said they are going to start selling grain abroad, mainly to the Middle East, as part of a new trade agreement. The planned deals include sales to Iraq, Iran and Saudia Arabia. The head of the Russian-installed administration in the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, is reported to have said that a contract is in place to supply 150,000 tonnes of grain to Iran. Authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which is partially under Russian control, said that they had now reached an agreement to ship grain abroad, Moscow’s state news agency...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson was briefed in person about Chris Pincher allegations, Lord McDonald says

Lord McDonald has confirmed Boris Johnson was briefed “in person” by the Cabinet Office about allegations against Chris Pincher.The former civil servant, who ran the foreign office at the time the complaint was made, wrote that Downing Street was “not telling the truth” about the scandal in a letter on Tuesday morning (5 July).Lord McDonald later reaffirmed his claims in an interview on BBC Radio 4.“I know that a senior official briefed the prime minister in person because that official told me so at the time,” he explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#United States
The Independent

Voices: Sleazy Westminster needs an HR department with the power to demand recall votes

Do MPs know they’re employed by the people? As public servants – in theory, at least. Occasionally they even pay lip service to it. Will the prime minister come and visit such and such in my constituency? Have you not read my column in the local newspaper about all the village fetes I attend?But let’s be honest. Half of you laugh at the very idea of public service when you’re getting smashed on subsidised champers in one of the Palace of Westminster’s many bars. Especially those of you in safe seats, where they weigh rather than count the votes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM knew that Pincher complaint was upheld in 2019, minister reveals

Boris Johnson knew that a complaint of inappropriate behaviour was upheld against Chris Pincher in 2019, a minister has revealed.Michael Ellis said that the prime minister was made aware of the allegations against the Tamworth MP but "did not immediately recall" them last week.“As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines,” Mr Ellis said.Mr Pincher had the Tory whip suspended after being been accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London last Wednesday (29 June).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea slams US-South Korea-Japan military cooperation

North Korea on Sunday slammed the United States, South Korea and Japan for pushing to boost their trilateral military cooperation targeting the North, warning that the move is prompting urgent calls for the country to reinforce its military capability.North Korea has long cited what it calls hostility by the United States and its allies as a reason to pursue a nuclear program. Sunday's statement comes as North Korea’s neighbors say the country is ready for its first nuclear test in five years as part of its provocative run of weapons tests this year.“The prevailing situation more urgently calls for...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

White supremacist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Boston with fascist flags

A group of about 100 masked white supremacists from the group Patriot Front was filmed marching through downtown Boston on Saturday.The demonstrators, who wore matching uniforms and face masks, carried shields and flags with fascist insignias.About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the heard of Boston today https://t.co/1ZCXAwVTyA pic.twitter.com/xT6QtJrUNl— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 2, 2022“The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalise intimidation by bigots,” Boston mayor Michelle Wu...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Governor Gavin Newsom trashes Ron DeSantis in campaign ad urging Florida residents to ‘join us in California’

California governor Gavin Newsom is looking to tweak a potential future presidential rival with an ad calling for Floridians to move to the Golden State.The 30-second television advertisement will air starting Monday in Florida, and takes aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war-fuelled policies that have made him a darling among Republican activists. "Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors," says Mr Newsom in a voiceover narration accompanying images of Mr DeSantis and former president Donald Trump.He continues: "I urge...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

727K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy