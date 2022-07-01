ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers will travel to New York for Gavitt Tipoff Games

By NU Athletic Communications
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska will travel to the Big Apple for the 2022 edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, as the Huskers will face St. John’s. The matchup between the Huskers and Red Storm will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y. Tipoff...

North Platte Telegraph

UCLA, USC already intertwined in many of Nebraska's most historic moments

Nebraska will have a pair of new conference mates two years from now. But USC and UCLA have already been around for some of the Huskers’ highest highs and lowest lows. Pick a sport, and it’s likely Big Red has crossed paths with one Los Angles school or the other at some significant moment in the last 55 years. High-stakes football games, certainly — NU has been part of nine contests featuring ranked teams against the Trojans and Bruins.
LINCOLN, NE
Mizzou Sports Talk

Missouri Lands Nebraska Transfer OF Cam Chick

In today's college sports climate the transfer portal has become more important than ever. If you want your program to remain competitive on a yearly basis then you better hit the portal hard. The Missouri Tigers recognize the importance of the transfer portal, having already found themselves dipping into it...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska issues provisional gaming licenses to WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming LLC announced on June 8 that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. The licenses allow for WarHorse management to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We...
News Channel Nebraska

Giant companies are buying up Nebraska homes

Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
News Channel Nebraska

Seward 4th of July committee 'kidnaps' tourist family

SEWARD, Neb. – Seward welcomed the 2022 Tourist Family to their community on July 4th, giving them a Seward welcome and a taste of the famous July 4th hospitality. Hosting a tourist family is an age-old tradition of ‘kidnapping’ a family visiting the community of Seward for the 4th of July and making them the royalty of the day. They ride in the parade and serve as guests of the community.
SEWARD, NE
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: Flood congressional victory spotlights rural-urban divide

Last week's special election in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District not only matched Mike Flood against Patty Pansing Brooks, but also produced results that pitted Lincoln against the rest of the district. With Sarpy County emerging as a potential battleground in the Nov. 8 general election when 1st District voters...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Department of Transportation installing new medians

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There have been more than 140 accidents in a 20 mile stretch on I-80 just west of Lincoln in five years, so the Nebraska Department of Transportation is trying to curb that number with a new pilot program. NDOT is installing cable median barriers from Pleasantdale...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Seward gun show brings questions about gun reform here in Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) -Seward held their Fourth of July gun show this weekend, and we spoke with Nebraskans in attendance about President Biden’s newest gun reform law and what they think will be happening here in Nebraska. Around the nation, people are still talking about what some call “the...
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials’ debate prosecuting abortion if banned in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Local prosecutors will determine how laws are enforced as abortion bans go into effect in states across the United States. A document released on June 24th highlighted over 60 district attorneys representing 25 of the most populous counties describing their vow not to prosecute abortion cases. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints, 90 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Plymouth to Roy and Verena (Zager) Carpenter. Marvel was baptized on April 10, 1932 by Pastor Bode at Emmaus Lutheran Church. She grew up in the Diller and Ellis areas and attended school in Beatrice until her senior year, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1949. Marvel married Wilbur Meints on November 18, 1949. She worked at Swift’s, Hested’s, American Tool and did residential house cleaning. Marvel was a Gold Star Mother and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 American Legion Auxiliary, both in Plymouth. She enjoyed quilting, writing poetry, gardening, attending church and especially time with family.
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash collection to have temporary schedule change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of a temporary change to trash collection. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, July 4. Between July 4 and 9, all collections will be pushed back by one day. Monday materials will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Winner eats 12 ears of corn during Ralston eating contest

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Ralston saw a good turnout at a corn-on-the-cob eating contest. Each contestant had 25 ears of spicy corn and just 10 minutes to eat as many as possible. Dozens watched as the contestants battled the heat and the heat of the corn.. Some...
RALSTON, NE

