Above / Before kids raced or rolled down Rotary Hill Friday evening, many were attracted to stop and chat with several Naperville Police stationed at the top of the hill. One of the youngsters wondered about the “golf cart” with the police insignia. Others welcomed the “badge” stickers and wrist bands the officers gave them. The Family Fun Tent is right up there, too, from 5 to 7PM, July 2 and July 3. And the Kids Zone is from 10AM to 12:30PM on July 3.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO