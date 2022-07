Four prominent Black women separated by time will be brought together in a neighborhood where each once lived and worked. A new mural featuring Jane Manning James, Elizabeth Taylor, Elnora Dudley and Mignon Barker Richmond was unveiled at Richmond Park, 444 E. 600 South in Salt Lake City, on Monday. The mural will be installed in the community garden at the park once completed. The unveiling of the mural was among one of the final events in Utah's Juneteenth celebrations.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO