Law

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Appeals Extradition to US

By Nina Raemont
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appealed his extradition from the UK on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal. Two appeals were filed to the country's High Court, which will...

www.cnet.com

