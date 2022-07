Anyone who says they can predict exactly what is going to happen in the Big 12 next year might need to share their next secrets about something even more important. Most analytic sites tabbed the Big 12 as the best in college basketball last year, and all signs are pointing to the league being just as competitive in 2022-23. Four of the Big 12's 10 teams are legitimate Final Four contenders.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO