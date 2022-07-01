Chris Broussard slams Kevin Durant over trade request: 'The move of a follower'

The short-lived Big Three era in Brooklyn seems to be over before it began in earnest, as Kevin Durant put in a trade request on Thursday, sending shockwaves around the NBA.

Durant reportedly prefers to land in either Miami or Phoenix – both title-ready contenders – but the Nets will be looking to receive the best trade package they can.

Durant was putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season for the Nets before injuries derailed his campaign, but the superstar also had to deal with myriad off-court issues, as a disgruntled James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn while Kyrie Irving missed the majority of the season.

Still, as Chris Broussard argues, this is exactly the time that someone like Durant needs to lead a franchise through turbulent times and back to glory. Instead, Durant is intent on skipping town to a team ready to win, a move he’s already pulled earlier in his career.