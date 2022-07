SAN DIEGO - Another person has died in San Diego County Sheriff's custody. It happened early last Tuesday morning when 40-year-old Erica Wahlberg was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Sheriff's department says Wahlberg was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on drug charges the day prior before being transferred to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility for women, where after several hours, she started showing signs of medical distress and was taken to the hospital.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO