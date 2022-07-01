ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

 3 days ago

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.N.'s FAO receives $17 mln for Ukraine grain storage

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations' food agency said it had received $17 million from Japan to address grain storage problems in Ukraine and increase its exports as global food prices remain near record levels amid war in the country. The funds would help Ukraine, the world's fourth...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russian-held part of south Ukraine aims to sell grain to Middle East - TASS

(Adds details, quotes, context) July 5 (Reuters) - Russian-installed authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, partly under Russian control, said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached to sell grain abroad, mainly to the Middle East, Russian state news agency TASS said. Ukraine has accused Russia, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's June wheat, sunoil exports up versus May

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine increased its wheat exports to 138,000 tonnes in June, the last month of the 2021/22 season, from 43,500 tonnes in May 2022 and compared with 662,000 tonnes in June, 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian separatists seize two foreign ships in Mariupol - letters

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign-flagged ships in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, saying they are now "state property", in the first such moves against commercial shipping, letters seen by Reuters showed. Mariupol, on Ukraine's southern coast, fell under the control of Russian...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Grain markets sharply lower after the three-day weekend | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Funds continue to sell and the extended forecasts have turned much wetter for most of the central Corn Belt. On Monday, global grain markets were lower. July corn is down 19 cents. December corn is down 25 cents. July soybeans are trading 38 cents lower, and November soybeans are down 46 cents. Wheat futures are 3 to 15 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Technology adds efficiencies in counting plants and assessing early-stage crops

Calculated soon after plants emerge, stand counts and seedling assessments help producers gain a rough estimate of potential crop losses. New technology from Corteva Agriscience offers an improvement on the traditional process of gathering this information, crucial in determining next steps. The manual process generally is conducted by measuring 1...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China hog futures surge most since contract launch on tighter supply

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract closed up 7.7% on Monday, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched in January 2021, as rapidly rising physical prices spurred a more bullish market. The September contract traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange reached 22,695 yuan...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2022 grain harvest seen down 0.9% yr/yr -stats office

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - last updated with 2021 results - T he Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 0.9% this year to 7.16 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2022-June 2021-final 2020-final wheat 4,958,146 4,960,925 4,902,414 rye 119,925 126,581 172,364 barley 1,723,434 1,749,134 1,816,182 oats 158,726 194,745 183,357 triticale 200,914 193,445 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,161,146 7,224,830 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,065,052 1,024,928 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares, from 1,235,253 hectares harvested in 2021. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bank of England takes deep dive into 'opaque' commodities

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will conduct an in-depth analysis to enhance surveillance of "opaque" commodity markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine left the central bank without a full picture of risks and vulnerabilities. Just as the global financial crisis threw a...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Germany has two more African swine fever case in farm pigs - ministry

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Two more case of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in farm pigs in Germany, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said. One was in the western state of Lower Saxony which was previously free of the disease and one in the eastern state of Brandenburg where the disease has been found before. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers harvest almost one-third of second corn

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested nearly a third of their second corn in center south fields, as dry weather and the higher temperatures that prevailed last week continued to favor the work, especially in top grower Mato Grosso. According to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Australia's Neurizer inks $1 bln supply deal with S.Korean conglomerate

(Updates with details, background) July 4 (Reuters) - Australian urea producer Neurizer Ltd said on Monday it signed a A$1.5 billion ($1.0 billion) deal with a unit of South Korean conglomerate DL Holdings to supply 500,000 tonnes of granular urea per year. Neurizer, which develops inputs for food production, said...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 5-10 cents, corn down 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Bargain-buying, short-covering expected to support wheat. Traders also note a flurry of activity on the export market. * The most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract has fallen in six of the previous seven sessions and hit its lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine on Friday. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased an estimated 120,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat while South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. and Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries each issued tenders for wheat. * Egypt's GASC is believed to have bought around 444,000 tonnes of wheat directly from trading houses on Monday, traders said. CORN - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn seen falling as weekend rains boosted prospects for harvest yields in Midwest crop. Forecasts for more showers this week limit the stress caused by rising temperatures as the crop heads toward its pollination phase. * Signs of rising global supplies add pressure. * Some bargain buying expected to limit the declines in corn as four straight days of losses pushed the most-active contract to its lowest on a continuous basis since Jan. 21 on Friday. * Brokerage StoneX on Tuesday raised its forecast for Brazil's corn crop to 119.3 million tonnes from 116.8 million. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Good U.S. crop weather forecast, concerns about demand from top global importer China pressure the U.S. soy market. * Follow-through selling expected after most-active contract sank 4.3% to hit its lowest since Jan. 24 on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Australia's Neurizer signs $1 bln urea offtake agreement

July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Neurizer on Monday signed a A$1.5 billion ($1.0 billion) binding offtake agreement with South Korea's Daelim Co Ltd for the supply of 500,000 tonnes of granular urea per year. ($1 = 1.4656 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue) ©...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Argentina's farm leaders worry about new economy chief

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm sector leaders said on Monday they were worried about the naming of an economy minister who has close ties to Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner who pushed higher export taxes on agricultural goods when she was president from 2007-2015. Former Economy...
AGRICULTURE

