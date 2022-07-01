ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Leadership Fairfield Accepting Applications

By Ellis Codjoe
ottumwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications are currently being accepted for a leadership program in Fairfield. According to the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Fairfield is in its eighth year and is the premier networking and professional development program in the area. The program includes eight monthly sessions...

ottumwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
reporterwings.com

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Homicide investigation underway in Iowa community

LOVILIA, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway in Lovilia. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information on Sunday about a potential homicide. Authorities found a woman’s body in a rural part of the county. Deputies were not able to make contact with the victim’s husband.
LOVILIA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Fire At First Church Of The Nazarene

A fire early Wednesday morning caused significant damage to an Ottumwa church. According to a press release, on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at 4:33 A.M., the Ottumwa Fire Department responded to a call of a building fire at 701 Ellis Ave, location of the First Church Of The Nazarene. All on duty firefighters responded with two fire engines; engine 2 located at Station 2 arrived four minutes after being dispatched and engine 3 from Central Station arrived six minutes after being dispatched.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue. The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency posted condolences on Sunday for Coralville Police Sgt. John Williams. The agency did not give any other details and the Coralville Police Department has not released any details of Sgt. Williams’ death.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

Burlington house fire causes $20k in damages

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4. According to the Burlington Fire Department, crews responded to the house at 3011 Market Street at 5:04 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames above the electrical panel in the attic.
BURLINGTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Rodney Sytsma

Rodney Zane Sytsma, 68, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home east of Oskaloosa. He was born September 17, 1953, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rodney Price and Virginia Violet Crile Sytsma. He attended the one-room Old Rose Hill country grade school with his siblings and neighbors and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1971. He furthered his education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, completing two years of course work and earning an AA in Business. Early on he worked at Bloom Builders in Oskaloosa and for Quick Trip. After a few years at those places, he became an independent insurance agent and had a Shelter Insurance Office. Later he took a job at Mahaska Bottling and then Schiebout Tire Company in Pella. Currently he was driving cars for Kraig Ford in Pella and Oskaloosa. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting bottles, and golfing. He loved to travel and always looked forward to an annual road trip with his brother Dale. He was known for his ready smile and his love of fun, and it could be truthfully said he didn’t have a mean bone in his body.
OSKALOOSA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Chamber
ktvo.com

2 injured in northeast Missouri head-on crash involving UTV, pickup

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — Two southeast Iowa residents were hurt in a head-on crash in northeast Missouri. It happened at 6 p.m. Friday on Sycamore Street in Alexandria. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a UTV driven by a 17-year-old boy, from Keokuk, Iowa, crested a hill at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
ALEXANDRIA, MO
KCRG.com

Iowa students surprised by the Big Ten’s newest members

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When many think of a Big Ten city, they don’t think Los Angeles, California. “I think of Champaign, Illinois, Iowa City, Iowa, like rural, corn fields. Not really Los Angeles with A-list celebrities,” said Abby Gamble. Gamble is a University of Iowa graduate...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
KGLO News

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Police investigating homicide in Monroe County

LOVILIA, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 3rd, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an alleged homicide. Officials responded to the area in question and discovered a deceased female. An investigation was opened into the circumstances of the woman’s death. After identifying the body, deputies and special agents attempted to make contact with the woman’s husband but were unsuccessful.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville Hy-Vee employee accused of stealing over $4,500

A Coralville Hy-Vee employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to Coralville Police, staff at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee began investigating suspicious cash register withdrawals when their attention turned to 36-year-old employee Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street in Iowa City. Woods allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions from April 27th to June 29th, then pocketed the money from the register. Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Vehicle stolen in Iowa City recovered after Washington County police chase

A vehicle stolen in Iowa City has been recovered following a police chase in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies were out with a stolen vehicle near the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort just before 12:30 Saturday morning. A police chase ensued on Highway 22 including multiple deputies from various departments and the Iowa State Patrol. The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Woman arrested in Keokuk home arson

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — A Keokuk woman is facing arson charges after a house fire in the 1300 block of Oak Street. The Keokuk Fire Department was called around 8 a.m. Sunday to a home fully involved with flames. Everyone made it out of the home. Thankfully, firefighters were...
KEOKUK, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of threatening to shoot rental employee and her family

Allegedly threatening to shoot a rental company employee and her family has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 41-year-old Jaqueline Kaminski of South Johnson Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Iowa City Police say Kaminski called the South Gilbert Street office of Apartments at Iowa just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon to discuss a maintenance issue. Once the legitimate issue was discussed, Kaminski allegedly yelled at and threatened the employee, telling her at one point she would shoot the employee and her children. Kaminski later reportedly clarified to a police sergeant that she specifically told the woman she would shoot her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of stealing bikes from UIHC

Coralville man accused of stealing bikes from UIHC. A Coralville man who was reportedly seen on surveillance video stealing two bikes from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of another stolen bicycle. According to the criminal complaints, 47-year-old Jeremiah Johnson...
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy