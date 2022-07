CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staffers at a Starbucks in Edgewater went on strike Friday. Our cameras spotted a customer walking up to the doors of the Starbucks at 5964 N. Clark St. – between Paulina and Clark streets on the former site of a well-known Carson's Ribs restaurant. But the doors to the Starbucks were locked, because the workers walked out. In a GoFundMe, staffers at the Ridge Avenue Starbucks reported they have joined the union Starbucks Workers United. The employees said Starbucks has cut their hours and has forced the staff to do more with fewer people. Staffers said...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO