Panorama Village, TX

Social Lites - Panorama Village

By Ruthie McGrath
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

Hope you are preparing for the Fourth of July Independence Day celebration at Panorama. Also hoping you were able to attend the 50th anniversary party Saturday evening at the Clubhouse. I'm sure many of you purchased commemorative items like T-shirts, coffee mugs, water bottles and tote bags. I also hope you...

The Courier

Panorama Village toasts July Fourth in style

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a big weekend in the Panorama Village community as the community celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday with a special event at the clubhouse. Then Monday brought a full day of Fourth of July fun with the Mr. and Miss Panorama Village contest, a baking competition, hot dogs from the Panorama Lions Club, barbecue at the clubhouse and more. The community capped off Fourth of July with evening music and a fireworks show.
PANORAMA VILLAGE, TX
The Courier

Scenes from The Woodlands patriotic parade

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 46th Annual South Montgomery County Fourth of July Parade — a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries — rolled through Market Street in The Woodlands Monday morning to the delight of the 20,000 who annual gather for the parade. The parade featured more than 150 entries that paraded along the 1.3-mile route through Market Street, including marching bands and federal, state and local dignitaries, Color Guard, fire engines, horses, street performers and the most military of any parade in the region. Congressman Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, served as the Grand Marshal. Brady will end his congressional term at the end of this year.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Panorama Village, TX
The Courier

A Rotary Moment: Local Rotary clubs and the Fourth of July have a strong connection

The Fourth of July! Is there a more joyous, colorful, patriotic holiday in our American culture? As loyal, devoted patriots, Rotarians have always enjoyed and celebrated this most wonderful holiday with not only their own families,but their Rotary families too. Many years ago, in 2003 to be exact, The Rotary Club of Lake Conroe made a long time dream come true - a bridge for Rotary in Montgomery County. After months of work by Bridge Project Co-chairs Mike McDougal and Barbara Adamick, on Jan. 27 of that year it happened. The FM 1097 long bridge over the lake...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
CONROE, TX
News Break
Politics
The Courier

LGBTQ businesses strive to carve out space in The Woodlands

Since April 2021, Christina Reece and her life partner, Robin Farrar, have been serving customers with a cup of camaraderie and community at their Woodlands café, Conduit Coffee. Reece and Farrar are among The Woodlands residents striving to carve out spaces openly embracing of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in an area where there is little history for such places.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Courier

Lone Star Family Health Center: The month of July is dedicated to ‘Juvenile Arthritis’

When most people hear the word “arthritis,” they likely picture an aging individual with “creaky old” joints, worn-out from a lifetime of use. Although it certainly is true that with the increased longevity of life seen with modern medicine, aging-associated osteoarthritis has become incredibly prevalent and common. What many people fail to realize is that arthritis is not just a disease of the elderly; it can happen to kids and adolescents as well. When it does, it is termed “juvenile arthritis,” and it so happens that the month of July is specifically dedicated to spreading awareness of this important topic.
CONROE, TX
The Courier

Dr. Robin Montgomery: Conroe icon Roy Harris celebrated a birthday this week

It was a cold night for August that evening in 1958. People in Conroe's Drive-In theater, however, were unconcerned about the weather, for one of the area's favorite young men, Roy Harris of nearby Cut and Shoot, was about to appear on screen. He would face the world's currently most glamorous sports-figure, Floyd Patterson, with the world's heavyweight boxing title on the line. Hype for the fight had been grand. Decca Records, for instance, that mighty recording company, had even recorded Roy as he sang "Cut and Shoot Texas USA." Also, Jack Dempsey, the "immortal" world champion of days...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

City of Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - June 29

Bingo Prize Drive benefiting The Conroe Senior Center Drive Runs: Through July 15 Contact: Amanda Badnek, 936-522-3950, abadnek@cityofconroe.org The Conroe Senior Center is partnering with The City of Conroe's Totally Teen Camp Program and collecting bingo prizes as their community service project! Donation boxes are located at five centers from from June 15 through July 15. You can drop donations off at The Conroe Senior Center, The CK Ray Recreational Center, The Aquatic Center, The Activity Center and The Oscar Johnson Junior Community Center Monday through Friday. Please only donate new items! For more information...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

The Courier

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

