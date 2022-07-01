ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 3-12, 2022

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7ARP_0gSCAbjk00

July 8

Sebastopol: End your workweek with an adults-only evening of group games and nature-inspired movement and sensory activities to reduce stress and energize you. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Event is free; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration required. 6 to 8 p.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at Lion’s Grove picnic area. For more information, contact Kelsey.Austin@sonoma-county.org. Register at bit.ly/3OGGc1m.

July 9

Santa Rosa: Capture Sonoma County’s summer landscape on your canvas in this Painting through the Seasons workshop series. Spend the day at the Mayacamas Mountains with Santa Rosa Junior College instructor Marsha Connell and learn new painting techniques. Connell will demonstrate in oil and pastel, but you may paint in any medium. Bring your desired painting medium; there are no required art supplies, but you will receive a suggested supplies list for reference before the event. Come prepared for the weather with layered clothing and sun protection. Tickets: $40 per person, $35 for Friends of Pepperwood. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xULn7f.

July 11

Petaluma: Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a series of relaxation sessions at local parks at sunset. Sessions may include mindfulness walks, journaling, stretching and deep breathing. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents; $12 for residents from outside the county. Registration is required. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Meet at picnic tables by the parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xvCEIk.

July 12

Sebastopol: Join park enthusiasts in an event to create your own mini Zen garden. Making mini Zen gardens is a great way to unwind. While you paint and assemble your garden, you’ll learn about the history and significance of these relaxation tools. Bring your favorite mocktail, beer or wine. Nonalcoholic beverages and all crafting materials will be supplied, and you’ll take home your creation. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents; $17 for participants from outside the county. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at the gazebo. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Hv9RYT.

Through Sept. 5

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3OdWdeW.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3xrIUAS.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County artisan cheesemaker faces end to lease for water buffalo ranch

With 12 years of her artisan Italian cheese brand at stake, the clock ticks on Audrey Hitchcock’s search for a new home. A self-proclaimed “outsider” in the dairy world, Hitchcock held a decade-long lease on 25 acres of rolling hills in rural western Marin County where she operates Ramini Mozzarella. She’s making her craft water buffalo cheese, including ricotta and stracciatella, but her lease expired in 2020. Now, she’s on her second, year-long extension, which ends Oct. 31.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sebastopol, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
sonomacountygazette.com

Red, white, and go light on the boom!

I know you know, we know, everyone knows that July is automatically associated with the 4th of July and the day off work, barbecues, and fireworks. Of course, fireworks have taken on a whole new level of nope! Whether it’s because of fires (no thank you), injuries, or the unexpected loud booms scaring pets, fireworks are illegal in all neighborhoods in downtown Santa Rosa (and all the other neighborhoods, too.)
mendofever.com

Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Water Sports#Kayaks#Water Park#Picnic Tables#Santa Rosa Junior College#Friends Of Pepperwood
mendofever.com

Second Drowning in the Last Six Days at Lake Berryessa

Lake Berryessa, one of the North Bay’s most popular destinations for boating and swimming, has claimed the life of a 35-year-old San Pablo man this afternoon. This marks the second drowning in one week. As per a Facebook post from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:00 p.m. Marciallo...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Marin County Woman Liberates Baby Fox From Peanut Butter Jar Stuck On Head

It's both a lesson in wildlife trapping and rescue and a lesson in how not to recycle your peanut butter jars!. Mill Valley resident Jenny Adleman noticed that among a new family of foxes who had taken up residence under her deck, one of the kits had gotten himself stuck in a peanut butter jar. The jar was fully covering the baby fox's head, and Adleman knew it was likely a matter of days before the fox died of dehydration or hunger — even though the fox was still cavorting around with his siblings and able to get around because he could see through the plastic jar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
JamBase

Terrapin Crossroads’ Legacy: Part 2 – ‘A Rare & Different Tune’

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh opened Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, California on March 17, 2012. The concert hall and restuarant facilitated the growth of an important and vibrant community of musicians and fans that flourished through the venue’s closure in November 2021. For Part Two of JamBase’s retrospective...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to plane crash at Petaluma Airport

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews were at the scene of a “small plane crash” at the Petaluma Airport Sunday evening around 6:44 p.m., according to the Petaluma Fire Department. The plane is believed to have crashed into a hangar (a structure where planes are stored) on airport grounds. The pilot was the only person […]
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Napa Sheriff arrests man suspected in series of burglaries

NAPA, Calif. - Napa County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man suspected in a series in recent burglaries. Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was located in a car off Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane on Friday night. He is accused of stealing power tools, jewelry and at least 10 guns in a theft spree around Napa County.
NAPA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
312
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy