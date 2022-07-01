ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Food Shelf Challenge Running Through July

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Catholic Charities and Hunger Solutions Minnesota are challenging you to help the St. Cloud food shelf in a time of great need. With school out, children don’t have access to free or...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

"So special" Minnesotans gleefully welcome back July 4th events after pandemic

AFTON, Minn. -- This was the kind of traffic jam people have been waiting for."I love the marching bands," Katrina Ausmus told WCCO as she held her baby daughter, Violet. "This is a celebration of being able to be together again."Ausmus grew up in Cottage Grove and currently lives in Indiana, but she and her husband always make a pilgrimage back to Minnesota for July 4th to attend the Afton Independence Day Parade, an event that returned today for the first time since 2019. Thousands of people lined Main Street in Afton, where a parade of bands, old cars, firetrucks...
AFTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Charity
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Charities
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two women are stabbed in an assault in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in central Minnesota. Authorities say that Maritza Lockett is accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South in St. Cloud. Police say the stabbings happened...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting grant applications. The Bernick Family Foundation will award grants from $5,000 to $40,000 to organizations that support youth, either by building career skills or supporting activities that address active lifestyles and well-being. Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofits, schools, or government...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bulletin-news.com

Cannabis Edibles Containing THC Now Legal in Minnesota

With the implementation of a new legislation on Friday, edible cannabis goods and drinks that include the psychoactive component are now permitted in Minnesota. People who are 21 years of age and older are now permitted to purchase goods with THC serving sizes up to 5 milligrams. No more than 50 milligrams of edibles or drinkables may be contained in a single container.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
srperspective.com

Ask the Expert: What are floaters? Are they anything to worry about?

Answers provided by Dr. Mitchell Gossman, M.D., ophthalmologist at Eye Associates of Central Minnesota, St. Cloud. What are floaters? Are they anything to be worried about?. Floaters are shadows, spots, and strings that you might see from one or both eyes. It is often best seen by you against a uniformly colored background such as a painted wall or blue sky. It is caused by a degeneration in the “vitreous body” of the eye. The eye is much like a camera because it has the cornea and lens in the front of the eye that collect and focus light. This image is projected onto the retina in the back of the eye which is much like the film or sensor of a camera that detects the image and delivers it to either your computer or, in the case of your eye, to your brain. In a camera, there’s nothing but air between its lens and the film/sensor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy