Food Shelf Challenge Running Through July

Answers provided by Dr. Mitchell Gossman, M.D., ophthalmologist at Eye Associates of Central Minnesota, St. Cloud. What are floaters? Are they anything to be worried about?. Floaters are shadows, spots, and strings that you might see from one or both eyes. It is often best seen by you against a uniformly colored background such as a painted wall or blue sky. It is caused by a degeneration in the “vitreous body” of the eye. The eye is much like a camera because it has the cornea and lens in the front of the eye that collect and focus light. This image is projected onto the retina in the back of the eye which is much like the film or sensor of a camera that detects the image and delivers it to either your computer or, in the case of your eye, to your brain. In a camera, there’s nothing but air between its lens and the film/sensor.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO