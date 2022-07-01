How to keep dogs calm during fireworks

It Happens Here: Douglas non-profit shelter places unwanted dogs into loving homes 03:22

BOSTON - Fireworks are back in a big way after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and while that's exciting news for many people, there's one group that is definitely not looking forward to raucous Fourth of July celebrations: dogs and their owners.

The MSPCA in 2018 shared tips for keeping dogs calm that still apply today. Their behavior experts say dogs hear much better than humans - meaning they are extra sensitive to loud noises. They note that there have been plenty of cases where dogs get hit by cars after jumping over fences because they were spooked by exploding fireworks.

With that in mind, here are some tips from the MSPCA's Dr. Terri Bright for making Independence Day a little less stressful for our furry friends:

Keep dogs in a small interior room of the house with a noise machine and shades drawn so as to block out both explosive sounds and the bright lights of fireworks

Offer an engaging and tasty treat such as a peanut butter- or meat-filled Kong to keep dogs occupied and comforted

Play their favorite games, and have special toys for them to engage with

Keep outside time to a minimum while fireworks displays are going on—even if that means moving up the post-dinner walk to earlier in the afternoon and ensuring bathroom breaks happen before the displays

Never leave dogs outside unaccompanied as a general rule—and certainly not during fireworks displays, which can elicit unpredictable behavior (such as fleeing) that dogs may otherwise not exhibit

As a last resort you may want to see your veterinarian to determine if a mild tranquilizer may help your dog get through the displays—and stay with your dog the first time it's administered to monitor for any signs of distress

Click here to find out when fireworks shows are happening near you.