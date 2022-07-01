ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Danilo Gallinari signing with Celtics after he clears waivers

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KdvN_0gSC3t1E00

BOSTON  -- Danilo Gallinari has to clear waivers before becoming a free agent. But when he does hit free agency, he won't be available for long.

The veteran sharpshooter is reportedly set to sign with the Boston Celtics. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Friday that Gallinari's preference is to sign in Boston, with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe adding that Gallinari's plan is to sign with Boston once he clears waivers.

Gallinari is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Celtics for $13 million, which will take up Boston's mid-level exception this offseason. The second year is a player option, according to Davide Chinellato of the La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy.

The 6-foot-10 forward will fill Boston's need for a scorer off the bench. Gallinari can light up the scoreboard in a hurry, knocking down 38.2 percent of his three-point attempts over his 13-year career in the NBA.

Boston is well aware of Gallinari's shooting abilities. He drained 10 threes against the Celtics in February 2021 as a member of the Hawks. Gallinari has played his last two seasons in Atlanta, averaging 12.4 points per game off .434/.392/.915 shooting splits over 117 games.

He'll bring plenty of bench scoring and some floor spacing to Boston, and potentially some rebounding, but don't expect much else. Gallinari, who will turn 34 in August, has never been a good defender, and has been getting worse over the years. Teams will be targeting him every chance they get when he's on the floor.

But the Celtics have enough defense elsewhere to hide him at times, and Gallinari should provide a much-needed scoring boost off the bench for Boston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To L.A.

Sometimes, an NBA player tanks their own trade value. Frankly, Kyrie Irving has provided a masterclass in how to do exactly that over the last couple of years. As talented as a given player may be if they establish a reputation for themselves as being volatile, unreliable, or difficult, teams may not want to invest in them.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Celtics May Have Found Their Missing Pieces

After the Boston Celtics started this past season 25-25, they became the hottest team in the NBA over the second half of the schedule, and much of America starting falling in love with them head over heels. The lovefest only grew stronger in the playoffs when they knocked off the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Boston Globe
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Nets to sign T.J. Warren to one-year deal

The terms of the deal are not yet known. Brooklyn has not used its taxpayer mid-level exception yet and could offer Warren any amount between his minimum ($2.6M) and the full taxpayer MLE ($6.5M). Warren, who will turn 29 in September, has averaged 15.5 PPG on .507/.357/.780 shooting in 332...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Forsberg: What's left on the Celtics' offseason to-do list?

The Boston Celtics did the bulk of their summer lifting on Friday, agreeing to a trade with the Indiana Pacers to land Malcolm Brogdon and securing free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari. Boston then reached agreement with bench holdovers Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet. The Celtics have 12 players under contract and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young calls out Bill Simmons in tweet

Bill Simmons looks less like Clairvoyant Bill and more like Clueless Bill to one current NBA star. The Ringer CEO Simmons was speaking on his podcast this week about the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes and mentioned the widely-circulated point about how the Designated Rookie Extension rule will affect Durant’s suitors. Per NBA rules, the Nets can’t trade for another player who’s on a Designated Rookie Extension as they already have one such acquisition on their team in Ben Simmons (unless Ben Simmons is also included in the trade).
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family,' says Malcolm Brogdon of trade to Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics may very well have found the missing piece they need to win their long-coveted 18th banner in Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics managed to pry the Atlanta native loose from the Pacers without giving up any core players with a 1-12 protected 2023 first-round draft pick to sweeten the deal, and will get in return a floor general active off the court in the National Basketball Player’s Association (NBPA) and in the fight for social justice.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy