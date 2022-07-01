ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robot dog spotted working security on Boston Esplanade

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police are using a Boston Dynamics robot at the Esplanade ahead of Monday's festivities.

The Bomb Squad has two of the dog-like robots and uses them to clear suspicious packages and provide video of potentially dangerous situations.

On Friday, one of the robots could be seen walking around in the grass.

A Massachusetts State Police robot made by Boston Dynamics at the Esplanade on Friday. CBS Boston

For the first time in two years, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather at the Hatch Shell and along the Charles River to hear the Pops and see the fireworks.

"Visitors to the venue are reminded that some items are prohibited including weapons, alcohol, backpacks, and glass containers. Also, no privately-owned drones will be allowed," Mass. State Police Col. Chris Mason said.

