Dave Coulier Did Not Think 'Full House' Costar Lori Loughlin Would Actually Go To Jail

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Dave Coulier was stunned when good friend and Full House costar Lori Loughlin actually went to prison. The funny man, 62, had nothing but good things to say about the actress, 57, even after she spent time behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal .

"If you would have said at the beginning of Full House , 'Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," Coulier told E! News during a recent interview.

However, the sitcom star still gives her the benefit of the doubt . "Everyone has their opinion," he explained of the situation. "There's a lot of untold story underneath that I don't think a lot of people know. We all make mistakes."

"Lori is my best girl friend in life ," Coulier said of the embattled star. "We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."

As OK! previously reported , the former Hallmark star has been trying to move on from the headline-making scandal, even attempting to right her wrongs. "She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines," an insider revealed.

The source continued to dish that Loughlin "privately arranged to put two students through four years of college " which reportedly has totaled in at $500,000. The mother-of-two has also continued "to work with Project Angel Food" after completing 100 hours of community service."

In doing the generous action, the Rad actress hopes she "will be allowed to move on." The source said she feels there is "this stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success."

In 2019, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli , were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade , and Isabella , into the University of Southern California. A judge later sentenced Loughlin to two months in prison, with two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine.

U.S. POLITICS
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Dave Coulier
OK! Magazine

MOVIES
OK! Magazine

NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costar#College Admissions#Full House#Craig S
OK! Magazine

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

RETAIL
OK! Magazine

CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
OK! Magazine

CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

TV & VIDEOS
