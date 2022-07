If you've ever driven down Route 46 in Canfield, chances are, you've seen a friendly man in his yard waving at you as you drive by, and maybe even greeted him in return. That man is 40-year-old Christopher Wetzel. A happy-go-lucky autistic man who sets up a lawn chair in his yard every morning and waves at passerby as they drive by, often receiving greetings in return.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO