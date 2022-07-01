ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida’s university system chancellor is stepping down

By WFSU
wlrn.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall Criser, a former business executive who has served as chancellor of Florida’s university system since 2014, will step down at the end of the year. Criser made the announcement Thursday during a meeting of the university system’s Board of Governors in Orlando. He said he had not charted a “next...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
City
University, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida students score big in 2022 statewide assessment, achievement gap narrows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida narrows student achievement gaps in new statewide assessment results. Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for mathematics and English language arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all mathematics and ELA metrics.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Brings Back the Florida State Guard

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Democrat Mark Caruso drops from HD 38, eyes Winter Springs mayoral run

Caruso concluded he has better chance to impact quality-of-life issues at the local level. Democrat Mark Caruso has withdrawn his candidacy from House District 38 in Seminole County, saying he intends to run for Mayor of Winter Springs instead. Caruso, a former police officer, security guard, prison guard, and whistleblower,...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Criser
Person
Syd Kitson
Person
Ray Rodrigues
Person
Brian Lamb
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.26.22

As we celebrate the Fourth, remember that 'all' people were created equal, not just some. We need a reminder of what the Fourth of July means every now and then. Sure, it must have been exhilarating and terrifying for the people of our fledgling nation when the Founding Fathers declared independence from Great Britain.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Florida State University#College#The University System#Senate#The Board Of Governors
cltampa.com

Charlie Crist vows to veto all future bills if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, lawmakers outlaw abortion

Charlie Crist is ready to bring state government to a standstill as Governor if lawmakers outlaw all abortions in Florida. The former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman, who is the front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, vowed to veto all bills passed by the Legislature if Republicans ban abortion and he denies Gov. Ron DeSantis re-election in November.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

New Florida school law challenged by Ben & Jerry’s

TALLAHASSEE- Vermont based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s asked a federal judge to issue a temporary injunction against Florida’s new ‘Individual Freedom’ Act, or what supporters call the ‘Stop WOKE’ Act. The judge declined to block the law before it went into effect...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 cases last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy