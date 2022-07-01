ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Mex 1 is celebrating Piña Colada Day with Miami Vice, summer with watermelon margarita

By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBar Tab is a recurring column in The Post and Courier Food section that highlights a locally made or sold adult beverage. A locally owned and operated restaurant chain is celebrating Piña Colada Day with a close cousin of the frozen beverage. Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, which has...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston brewery district expands with opening of Bevi Bene

Charleston brewers continue to add options for those who steer clear of hazy IPAs, dark stouts and high ABV (alcohol by volume) beers. Downtown breweries Munkle, Revelry, Lo-Fi and Edmund’s Oast have all added varying styles of lagers, seltzers and other refreshing in-house crafted sippers. Another is adding to...
CHARLESTON, SC
purewow.com

The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Folly Beach, SC
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
The Island Connection

Summer Fish Species Have Surfaced

Weeks full of sunny weather and warm temperatures have made our fishery come alive. Bait is everywhere and eager fish are chasing it down. Anglers have a whole host of options now that our seasonal species have arrived to compliment the traditional targets of redfish and trout. Redfish are very...
charlestonmag.com

New & Notable: A nostalgic seafood spot opens on Sullivan’s, and chef Nico Romo debuts Laura, an ode to his Italian grandmother, in Summerville

Equal parts ’70s time capsule and breezy beach vibe, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, which opened on Middle Street in May, is a movie-set version of the sort of nostalgic seafood restaurants once frequented by vacationers up and down the East Coast. Tiffany-style light fixtures hang over the bar, barrel-backed pub chairs surround family-sized tables, and assorted maritime paraphernalia—seascapes, mounted trophy fish, a brass port hole—lend a salty feel. All your favorite throwback menu items are here as well, from baked oysters to fried seafood baskets, but with circa-2022 flourishes like the miso brown butter that dresses a warm lobster roll, peel-and-eat shrimp sourced down the road, and fried chicken that owes its crackly crust to duck fat. (No fancy upgrade needed for the stellar smoked fish dip.) Specialty cocktails lean fruity, frozen, and rum-splashed. And the wine and beer lists veer light and refreshing, featuring bubbles by the glass and Westbrook’s Crab Claw, a crushable lager made exclusively for Sullivan’s. sullivansfishcamp.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
The Post and Courier

Here's what Charleston July 4th events are still happening

Severe thunderstorms moved across the Charleston area on July 4, causing a snag for some holiday celebrations. After a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties, Summerville canceled its fireworks celebration at Gahagan Park due to the weather. The North Charleston fireworks celebration at Riverfront Park...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Sun#Margarita#Sugar#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Post And Courier Food#Miami Vices#Orange Dreamsicles#Mex 1 Marketing#Beverage
live5news.com

Folly Beach sees large crowds for July 4th weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Large crowds have flooded the beach and streets of Folly Beach to celebrate the 4th of July weekend in the Lowcountry. With COVID-19 declining, people on the beach say they feel a lot more comfortable coming out. Codi Northam, a Folly Beach resident, says is...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Plenty of heat, humidity and storms ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is expected as we head through the short work week ahead! Early morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine but one or two downpours can’t be ruled out this morning. Isolated rain and storms are possible across inland areas this afternoon and evening. Overall, we expect a drier day with fewer showers and storms than we saw on the 4th of July. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today but the chance of storms will increase beginning on Thursday. Highs will climb toward the mid 90s for the second half of the work week before cooling slightly over the upcoming weekend and early next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society offering pet amnesty this 4th of July holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The July 4th holiday is here, and many are excited to celebrate with fireworks and food. The Charleston Animal Society says this holiday is terrifying for all animals. Instinctually the loud noises, bright colors, and all the commotion often cause anxiety. This holiday is the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation. Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy