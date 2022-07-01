COVID vaccines are newly available for kids under 5 in South Florida. Here’s where you can get them.
Some parents may have struggled to find COVID-19 shots for kids under age 5, but the newly FDA-approved vaccines indeed are becoming available across South Florida.
That’s despite all the attention that Florida recently has drawn for being the sole state not to preorder vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years of age, ahead of the vaccines’ authorization last month .
Whether you have a pediatrician, the age of your child, and the area you live in all will affect where you should go and how easy they are to access. Many families who rely on local health departments also may have to look elsewhere for the vaccine, given that state-run, county-level departments may not offer them .
Here’s where to get the vaccines:
Over 18 months
Walgreens
- For: all children over 3
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Multiple locations. You can find a location and schedule your appointment at www.walgreens.com .
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Walmart
- For: all children over 3
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Multiple locations. You can find a location and schedule your appointment at Walmart.com .
- When: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
CVS MinuteClinic
- For: all children over 18 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Multiple locations. You can find a location and schedule your appointment at CVS.com .
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Other locations that offer the vaccine to older groups will not be offering it to children under 5 at all, such as Publix. Some federally recognized health centers and private practices won’t be distributing it due to a lack of demand. The Florida Community Health Center in West Palm Beach, for example, won’t be vaccinating kids under 5 in their Palm Beach County locations, but will be in other locations, such as Okeechobee and Port St. Lucie.
Over 6 months
Some parents seeking to vaccinate their infants under 18 months have faced trouble. Some have traveled from Broward to Miami-Dade, which recently concluded a vaccine drive. Palm Beach County’s Health District and FoundCare clinics both have the vaccine available. Broward hasn’t yet seen a similar undertaking on vaccine distribution for kids under 5: “If our Commissioners or County Administration decides to pursue it, our office would handle any promotion. There has been no indication that Broward will be doing the same promotion,” Gregory Meyers, a spokesperson for the county, wrote in an email.
Broward County
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
- Who: All children over 6 months
- Where: 1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive, Hollywood, FL 33021
- When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
- Book an appointment on mychart.mhs.net or by calling 954-276-4340.
Holy Cross Health
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Holy Cross Health Outpatient Area, 4725 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.
- When: July 7 (first dose), Aug. 4 (second dose), Oct. 6 (third dose), between 4 and 6 p.m.
- RSVP by calling 954-542-1654.
Pediatric Associates
- Who: Children over 6 months who are patients
- Where: Multiple locations across Broward, as well as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade. Find locations at pediatricassociates.com .
- When: Soon, according to a recent Instagram story, although the company has not yet responded to requests for comment. Call them at (855) 543-9362.
Palm Beach County
FoundCare
- Who: children over 6 months
- When and where: The location at 5867 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Location at 2330 S. Congress Ave., Palm Springs, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Location at 5205 Greenwood Ave., Suite 150, West Palm Beach, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- For more information, contact their offices at 561-472-9160.
Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Who: Children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series)
- Where: Belle Glade location, 39200 Hooker Highway, Suite 101, Belle Glade; Location at 1250 Southwinds Drive, Lantana.
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- To make an appointment, call 561-642-1000.
Pediatric Partners
- Who: Children over 6 months who are current patients or who register as patients
- Where: Boca Raton office, 5458 Town Center Road No. 101, Boca Raton; Office at 3401 PGA Blvd. No. 300, Palm Beach Gardens; Office at 1025 Military Trail No. 109, Jupiter.
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week
- Make an appointment at pediatricpartners.com .
Miami-Dade County
After exhausting her options, Sarah Leonardi, a Broward resident and member of the school board, said she drove down to get her 7-month-old daughter vaccinated in Miami on Monday.
Once she found a place that offered the vaccine, getting the appointment was easy. The demand for the under-5 age group is the lowest so far of all the vaccine rollouts. When Leonardi showed up, only one other baby was there, she said.
“I’m glad Miami-Dade was doing it,” she said. “It was definitely a frustrating week and a half.”
The county’s website, miamidade.gov , also has information on where to find a vaccine.
Register online or dial 305-614-2014 for the following locations:
Joseph Caleb Center
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Pfizer (Three-dose series)
- Where: Brownsville, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami
- When: From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Miami Beach 17th Street Garage
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Miami Beach, 694 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week
Miami Dade College North Campus
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Westview, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami
- When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week
Tropical Park
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Olympia Heights, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami
- When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Dolphin Mall
- Who: all children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: 11401 NW 12th St, Miami. Located in the parking lot by the Northwest 111th Avenue and the Fourteenth Street entrance.
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Harris Field
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: 1034 NE 8th St., Homestead
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
Zoo Miami
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: Miami-Dade County
- When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Aventura Mall
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura. Inside parking garage next to JCPenney, behind CitiBank.
- When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Care Resource will also be offering the vaccine for kids under 5 at its Little Havana office only.
Care Resource
- Who: All children over 6 months
- What: Moderna (two-dose series) or Pfizer (three-dose series)
- Where: 1901 SW 1st St, Miami
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday
- Schedule an appointment at careresource.org or call 305-576-1234.
