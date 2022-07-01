Nuggets, Bruce Brown agree to a two-year deal

Malika Andrews: Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN.

Bruce Brown was actually a really low efficiency cutter and pick and roll man this last year. He was better the year before. Lots of weird stuff in BKN this past year.

90th percentile as a transition scorer though, which would rank 2nd on the 2021-22 Nuggets behind…Davon Reed. – 12:56 PM

Looking forward to the Nikola Jokić-Bruce Brown 5-2 pick and roll with Murray, KCP, and MPJ spacing the floor. – 12:30 PM

We are live. Breaking down the Bruce Brown deal and the Denver Nuggets’ 2022-23 roster.

One thing I’ll be watching for at the start of the season is to see if Bruce Brown can shoulder some of the creation burden with Barton/Morris gone.

He averaged 4 assists per game in 19-20 & had 230 assists to 100 turnovers.

Denver needs that creation from him this year. – 12:20 PM

Updated Nuggets salary cap table:

Bruce Brown gets the taxpayer MLE + a player option, which isn’t surprising at all.

Davon Reed’s number is an estimate sourced from Spotrac.

Nuggets are now $10.9 mil over luxury tax line with potential to go higher at deadline using TPEs. pic.twitter.com/1qFEIoKrNF – 12:07 PM

NEW for @MileHighSports

After a…tepid…first day of free agency, the Denver Nuggets bounced back and added Bruce Brown, an absolutely perfect fit in the regular season and playoff rotation.

This is a home run.

milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 11:56 AM

Gonna go live within the hour and talk Bruce Brown and updated Nuggets roster.

I like Bruce Brown. FWIW I don’t think the shooting improvement is real to that degree (he is not 40% arc guy yet) but his FT% shows he should be able to be league-average long term. Everything else is a really good fit. Good defender, hard cutter, on the rise. Really good add. – 10:48 AM

Following year on Nets QO, Bruce Brown leaving for Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/fol… – 10:45 AM

To recap, Denver’s FA needs:

– primary G / wing bench defender (and ball-handler with Monte gone)

– Another defensive wing behind KCP

– 15 mpg backup C

Denver got:

– Bruce Brown (one of the better options)

– Davon Reed (fits – a lot of faith but I get it)

– DAJ (uhh) – 10:45 AM

Bruce Brown will give the Nuggets so much rotation flexibility.

Need defense with the starters? Bring in Brown early for MPJ & play Murray/KCP/Brown/AG/Jokic.

He also covers for Bones Hyland’s defensive struggles off the bench & fits well with that group. – 10:45 AM

Nuggets depth chart:

Starters:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Bench:

Bones Hyland

Bruce Brown

Davon Reed

Zeke Nnaji

Jeff Green

Reserves:

Ish Smith

Christian Braun

Vlatko Cancar

Peyton Watson

Collin Gillespie

DeAndre Jordan – 10:43 AM

Here is the updated Nuggets cap sheet with Bruce Brown’s two year deal worth $13.282M included.

Denver is at 15 roster spots and one two-way roster spot occupied. They have just one two-way slot left.

Denver is likely done.

docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 10:41 AM

If Bruce Brown got the full tax-MLE, which he did based on @Malika Andrews’ reporting, then this is how the deal looks.

22-23: $6.479M

23-24: $6.803M*

2 years, $13.282M

Denver has 15 full roster spots including’s QO,’s rookie deal & yesterday’s signings.

*player option – 10:37 AM

Source: #Nuggets agree to 2-year, $13 million deal with Bruce Brown. The second year of the deal is a player option.

Brown bolsters an already improved Denver defense.

denverpost.com/2022/07/01/bru… – 10:36 AM

Feel better about the #Nuggets defensively now? KCP, Bruce Brown, Davon Reed, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson. Those are significant improvements. – 10:34 AM

Bruce Brown is a hell of a get for Denver. Great all-around defender, really skilled off-ball mover. Shot it 40% from 3 last year. The final defensive-first piece the Nuggets needed to complete their bench. – 10:33 AM

Bruce Brown is one of the best cutters in the game. Playing with the best passing big man in the game is *chef’s kiss* basketball stuff.

Plus, if Brown’s shooting from last year is real and scalable…whew boy. – 10:29 AM

The Nuggets are STACKED.

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Bench:

Ish Smith

Bones Hyland

Bruce Brown

Zeke Nnaji pic.twitter.com/R5Aoty4uH0 – 10:27 AM

Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM

So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?

Gary Harris? Delon Wright? Derrick Jones Jr.? A couple others who might be out of the Jazz’s price range like Bruce Brown? Kyle Anderson? Otto Porter Jr.? – 7:27 PM

Tax-MLE targets left that I like for the Nuggets:

Donte Divincenzo

Bruce Brown

Delon Wright

Gary Harris – 7:23 PM

Players the Nuggets could target that are still available and worth the taxpayer MLE (or more):

Delon Wright

Bruce Brown

Gary Payton II

Caleb Martin

Cody Martin

Derrick Jones Jr.

Gary Harris

Donte DiVincenzo

Target list is drying up. – 7:16 PM

Tim Reynolds: There was a belief – and it’s a reasonable one – that Bruce Brown could have made more than $6.5 million next season. So why Denver? “Fit was the priority,” source said. @Malika Andrews first on the signing. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / July 1, 2022

Jake Fischer: Gary Payton II has drawn a strong offer from the Trail Blazers among other suitors, sources said. I’m told Portland has the richest contract, roughly $8M, out to the versatile defender, but still mutual interest in Payton’s return to Golden State. Bruce Brown another POR target. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2022

On the Nets other two prominent free agents — Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton — Fischer said that “everyone” among Nets brass seems to be “motivated” to bring Brown back, but he is, again, he’s “not sure about Claxton.” -via NetsDaily / June 19, 2022