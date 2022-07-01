ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Garbage Truck Hits Overhead Train Bridge on Highway 23 in St. Cloud

By Thank You Underwriters next prev
kvsc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accident involving a garbage truck and a train bridge resulted in a series of events that damaged vehicles and closed down part of Highway 23, or Division Street, in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. The accident...

www.kvsc.org

Comments / 1

Related
boreal.org

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 stabbed during fight in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police say a woman stabbed two people during a fight in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.The city's police department responded to a fight in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South around 1:45 a.m.A 44-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, then fled the scene. Police are searching for her.The 35-year-old was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.A 27-year-old woman who was involved in the fight also received a citation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
bulletin-news.com

Driver Crashes Into St. Paul Squad Car

After colliding with a St. Paul police car late Saturday near the junction of Sixth and Sibley streets in the city’s central business district, a man from St. Paul was taken into custody and placed in prison on suspicion of DUI. A police report states that David Milton Fischer,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE GSP SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with a car into trees on the southbound left side of the Garden State Parkway. Use caution in the area and anticipate possible delays.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Traffic Accident#St Cloud Police
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State officials take over investigation on underground explosion near U of M

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State officials have taken the lead in the investigation into the underground explosion earlier this week that rumbled University Avenue near the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a statement Saturday saying that the State Fire Marshal's Office is taking over the investigation, working with the Metropolitan Council and city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul. While fire investigators believe the situation has stabilized, they promised to "remain vigilant."As of Saturday morning, there has been no additional evidence of gas odors or high levels of flammable materials in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Rice Lake Crash

Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
RICE LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

9-year-old boy struck by SUV while trying to cross road in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a road in St. Paul.According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Street and Maryland Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. A witness said the boy was hit by an SUV while trying to cross Maryland Avenue West. The SUV fled the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.No one has been arrested, and the case is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN
truecrimedaily

Minnesota man, woman arrested after 10 pounds of meth allegedly delivered to wrong address

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- Two people have been arrested after a significant amount of meth was reportedly sent to the wrong address. According to a news release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, in late June, investigators learned the meth was mailed to an Elk River home. The person who received the meth by mistake brought it in to authorities, WCCO-TV reports.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy