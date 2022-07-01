Garbage Truck Hits Overhead Train Bridge on Highway 23 in St. Cloud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a road in St. Paul.According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Street and Maryland Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. A witness said the boy was hit by an SUV while trying to cross Maryland Avenue West. The SUV fled the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.No one has been arrested, and the case is under investigation.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO