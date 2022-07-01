ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Locked On Colts Reveals the Biggest Keys to Watch in Camp

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGPMt_0gSBu4Ax00

The latest episode of Locked On Colts examines the team's training camp schedule and the most significant areas to watch, and introduces the new co-hosts, Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts Podcast, new hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks take a dive into Indianapolis Colts training camp.

The pair introduce themselves to listeners as the brand new hosts of the show, and also each presents three key areas of the roster that they will watch during camp. The Colts also revealed their full 2022 camp practice schedule this week.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' release of the 2022 training camp schedule included the dates, times, and themes for each practice. How many sessions are open to the fans, when are the joint practices with the Detroit Lions, and when is the popular night practice?

Jake and Zach's biggest areas to watch in camp include the Colts' pass-catchers, both lines, and the secondary, and they examine why those groups have the most significant battles to watch.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to leave a rating and review!

What are you most looking forward to during Colts training camp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts’ Biggest Draft Disappointments Since 2010

The mention of former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is still something Indy fans fear to hear. After bringing in talents like Andrew Luck and T.Y Hilton in the 2012 NFL Draft. Things were looking up for the young Indianapolis Colts squad. Unfortunately, Grigson didn’t consider protecting their franchise cornerstone...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

First Deshaun Watson-linked lawsuit filed against Texans

The Deshaun Watson situation is set to begin its next phase Tuesday, but there has also been a significant development in another aspect of the ongoing saga. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson’s reported victims, has issued a statement that the first case against the Texans related to Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct has been filed (Twitter link via ESPN’s Jake Trotter).
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 5 Best Teams

The 2022 NFL regular season is a little more than two months away. It's been another eventful offseason in the National Football League, with plenty of player movement, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Von Miller to the Bills, among other moves. Who will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

4-star OT Tyree Adams names top 4 schools

Marrero (La.) St. Augustine four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams has named Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss as his top four schools. Adams is the No. 212 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Chet Holmgren's Official Height Revealed By Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially revealed Chet Holmgren's height heading into the NBA Summer League. Holmgren is listed as 7'1 on the roster, per Legion Hoops. Holmgren was the second-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is set to be a big part of the Thunder's future. He played one season at Gonzaga as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears fifth-round OL Braxton Jones has worked closely with LG Cody Whitehair during the final week of minicamp and has put in the work to emerge as a competitor at left tackle. “I think they’ve been harder on me, and I like it like that,” Jones said, via BearsWire.com. “Even...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

The Biggest Difference Matt Ryan Can Bring to the Indianapolis Colts

A Quarterback is tasked to lead the Offense with poise and confidence, especially when the game is on the line. Matt Ryan has displayed that he can bring this ability. A direct quote from Peyton Manning, “For Matt in particular, he kind of mentioned that Atlanta was looking for possibly a trade and he was asking about Indy. I just kind of really liked that match. I thought it would be great for Matt in this second chapter for him, and I thought it would be really good for the Colts, who I think are really close and have a lot of pieces and just could really use a veteran leader.” If The Sherriff thinks that Matt is the right fit then most Colts fans do too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Free Agents the Indianapolis Colts Could Add Before Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts need to add some Free Agents before Training Camp. The Colts have some below average position groups that could use a serious upgrade. The Wide Receiver room is young, that could pose some problems. The Free Agency pool is full of capable and even possibly some team changing talents. The Colts should acquire them sooner rather than later to get them fitting into the system as fast as possible.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (7/3): Hayden Hurst being overlooked

Numbers we’d like to see some Bengals put up in 2022. “I can honestly say that seeing their different habits and what makes each of them successful is very different from each other. But they all carry one similar characteristic and that’s their preparation for the game,” Fehoko said. “Each of those three during my time playing with them, and even Justin now, they all take their preparation very seriously. I mean early in to the facility, last one out guys…just goes to show they really value this game more than the numbers they put up on Sunday. They really want the best for their teams.”
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Michigan's recruiting woes don't concern Jim Harbaugh

In the wake of the bombshell news that USC and UCLA would be ditching the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, college football recruiting experts started to ponder the question: How do the newcomers from the West Coast stack up when it comes to recruiting?. Limiting their focus only to commitments...
MICHIGAN STATE
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
730
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy