Arizona Coyotes to play all preseason games outside the Valley

The Arizona Coyotes released the team’s 2022 preseason schedule, and, as expected, all of the games will be away from the Valley.

The six-game schedule has the team playing in three non-NHL markets, including Tucson; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Wichita, Kansas.

The preseason schedule will start on Sept. 24, but construction on the Coyotes’ home for the 2022-23 season – Arizona State University’s 5,000-seat multipurpose arena in Tempe – won’t be finished until some point in October.

The Coyotes first “home” preseason game will be on Sept. 24 against the St. Louis Blues and played at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. The 15,004-seat arena is home to minor league hockey team the Wichita Thunder.

