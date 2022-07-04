4th of July TV sales: all the best deals live right now

4th of July TV sales will be coming to a close soon enough, so it's a good idea to get moving if you want to take advantage of those discounts. We've already seen a few run off shelves now that the holiday is wrapping up, so don't sleep on any tempting 4th of July TV deals you see in the wild - they won't last long.

To give you an idea of what to look for, our bargain-hunting team has rounded up the most impressive price cuts for you below. You'll only find the very best 4th of July TV sales here, and we've been sure to get rid of any discounts that aren't worth your time.

Starting at the bottom of the spectrum, there are some quality HD TVs from the likes of Hisense that start at just $199.99 (that'll get you 43-inches of reliable screen). In the mid-ranges and upping the prices a little bit, you can take advantage of savings of more $300 on the likes of LG's NanoCell 80 55-inch TV - yours for just $496.99 (was $800) . Meanwhile, those looking for one of the best gaming TVs can pick up the 48-inch LG C1 for a record low price of just $796.99 (was $1,499.99). This is the best deal we've found so far by some distance when quality is near the top of the wishlist.

Read on to find all the best 4th of July TV sales from around the internet just below, and more information on some of our favorite deals highlighted further down the page.

The best 4th of July TV deals under $300

Vizio D-series HD TV | 40-inch | $415.13 $198 at Walmart

Save $217 - Simple, easy, and straightforward, this VIZIO TV is seriously impulse purchase-worthy at this price and will be a great solution for anyone needing a bedroom or den TV for light entertainment, gaming and sports.

Hisense A4 HD TV | 43-inch | $239.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A small saving, but this could really hit the spot for something simple and no-nonsense for the home. It'll be great for 1080p console gaming as well as watching almost all content from streaming services in crisp quality. This is the TV's lowest ever price too. View Deal

Amazon Fire 4K TV | 43-inch | $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - If your red line is a 4K resolution but you're still on a budget, then this Fire TV sneaking in under that $200 mark is excellent value. This also looks like a lowest ever price and has unparalleled value as a result.

TCL Class 4-Series 4K TV | 50-inch | $449.99 $278 at Walmart

Save $171 - You can save just over $170 on this 50-inch TCL panel in Walmart's current 4th of July TV sales. With a Roku operating system and four HDMI ports, this is a flexible favorite with an excellent price cut.

Hisense R6 4K TV | 58-inch | $338 $298 at Walmart

Save $40 - This is a larger screen size than we usually see in the budget price range, but a $40 discount at Walmart has just brought this Hisense R6 down below $300 this weekend. That's excellent news if you're after a larger panel, but don't want to break past that budget barrier.

The best 4th of July TV deals under $500

Hisense A6G 4K TV | 55-inch | $449.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - A frankly ludicrous price for a quality TV that gets you one of the best mid-level TVs for gaming and movies and sports for the price of an entry-level television. It's only ever been this cheap once before so we don't know how long it'll last in the 4th of July TV deals.

LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $359.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A quality LG TV for under $330? This is obscene value. Smashing its previous low price by a good 20 or so dollars at Best Buy, this entry-level 43-inch 4K display has never been cheaper.

Amazon Fire TV | 55-inch | $519.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - You're saving $170 on the 55-inch Fire TV in Amazon's latest 4th of July laptop sales, bringing the super smart display down to just $349.99. That's perfect if you're after a decent sized screen with plenty of extra functionality without breaking the bank.

LG NanoCell80 4K TV | 55-inch | $799.99 $496.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - Another cracking LG TV that sits just outside its headline OLED ranges but still offers all-round excellence. It's not capable of 120Hz so some gamers may choose to take that into account, but this is a bargain price for a belter of a 55-incher - and its's a lowest ever price too.

Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 43-inch | $497.95 at Amazon

A second-lowest ever price for a cracking TV that punches well above its price tag. This is the kind of Samsung QLED TV to go for if you can't quite stretch to the NeoQLEDs.

Samsung Q60B 4K TV | 43-inch | $547.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - However, if you are looking at that 43-inch TV that meets the $500 mark, then we'd probably recommend spending the extra, *checks notes*, 4 cents, and make the most of this saving on the 2022 model of the same TV here at Amazon.



Amazon Fire TV | 65-inch | $829.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $330 - You're getting a whole lot of screen for just under $500 in this weekend's 4th of July TV sales at Amazon. The 65-inch Fire TV is down to just $499.99 right now - $330 off the $829.99 MSRP. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular model.

The best 4th of July laptop deals under $800

Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | 65-inch | $849.99 $548.99 at Walmart

Save $301 - This is a massive saving on a quality 65-inch Hisense TV. Not known to go overboard with features or fancy tech, these Hisense panels are solid value-busting options that maintain a good level of quality. At this price, it's a cracking 4K TV deal.



LG NanoCell 75 Series 70-inch 4K TV | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - You're saving $200 in Best Buy's big-screen 4th of July TV sales here - and picking up a massive 70-inch LG NanoCell display for just $699.99. There's plenty of impressive screen tech baked in here, as well as a solid range of extra smart home features as well.

LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1,199.99 $739.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here. That's an extraordinary TV deal for an OLED screen that keeps you well away from the four-figure mark.

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - Representing probably the best-value early 4th of July TV deal under $800 that we can find, the baby of the C1 family is at a lowest ever price here. It houses all of the tech and specs that make the C1 family some of the best TVs ever made. At this price of nearly 50% off, it's hard to ignore if you were looking for a quality 4K TV deal this summer.

Samsung 7 Series 75-inch 4K TV | $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You're only saving $50 on this 75-inch Samsung display, but you're still getting a great price considering the size of this screen. Best Buy has this model available for just $799.99 in its early 4th of July TV deals.

The best 4th of July laptop deals under $1,000

Samsung Q80T 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,300 $947.99 at Amazon

This is a few dollars off a record low price, and even though it's from 2020, the Q80T is still one of our absolute favorite 4K 120Hz gaming TVs. But you'll have to move fast - there's only a handful left at the time of writing.

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $403; lowest ever price - Yes we know this is just over the $1,000 mark, but such is the quality of this early 4th of July TV deal, we can't exclude it. It is such a magnificent television, and this lowest ever price basically moves it into a new, lower price category, and also represents a record low price. If you're looking for a TV that's perfect as a PS5 or Xbox Series X companion, or just a generally excellent upgrade, this is it.

Sony X80J 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,399.99 $998 at Walmart

Save $401 - A cracking price on a terrific mid-range TV from Sony in a massive size. This is a really attractive option right now. Known as perennial price holders, saving this much on a quality Sony TV and it sneaking under that magic four-fiugre mark is unbridled value!

Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,397.99 $897.99 at Amazon

Save $500; Lowest ever price - An absolutely superb 4th of July TV deal here: one of Samsung's most premium TVs of last year for a record low. The QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a lowest ever price right now.

Should you wait for Monday's 4th of July TV sales and deals?

A perennially good question around sales time - basically, if you find a TV deal you've been eyeing up or a model you've been keeping tabs on at a great price before Monday's actual July 4th date, then is it wise to pull the trigger? Generally, if the price is good or great, then our quick-fire advice is yes, absolutely yes, jump on it. Even though there could be more deals and products added to lines on Monday itself, we typically see most discounts come and go the weekend before major sales holidays such as the 4th of July. And if you don't pull the trigger, you always run the risk of stock disappearing, or the offer just running out.

When will 4th of July TV sales officially begin?

As always with specific holidays, we'd like to say that technically, the 4th of July TV deals would start on that specific date - but we've all seen this movie before. Every time, every holiday sale, retailers launch their deals early, and before the date itself. That means there's longer to make your decisions and choices, but also a bit more time for other folks to eye up the stock you're looking at too...

