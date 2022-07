A growing share of Massachusetts voters are signing up as independents, rather than joining a party, according to new data from the secretary of state's office. Since 2020, nearly 77% of new voters in the state chose not to enroll in a party, up from 63% for the two-year period. Of those who did pick a party, 18% registered in the Democratic party and 5% registered as Republicans.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO