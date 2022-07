Nick Kellogg, an Ohio University product who spent the past 2 seasons as video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks, is joining the Ohio State men’s basketball staff. Kellogg, who is the son of Buckeye great Clark Kellogg, will be the assistant to the head coach/director of scouting, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The report suggested that Kellogg’s role is a new one but will likely assume some of the responsibilities formerly held by Mike Netti, who after 5 years as special assistant to the head coach was promoted to full-time assistant coach this offseason.

