The Phoenix office market continues to experience record high sublease availabilities in second quarter, according to a report from Kidder Mathews. • Although leasing volume picked up over the last year, the office market experienced a weakened demand in the second quarter, down almost 37% since Q1. Sublease availability reached an all-time high of approximately 6.1M SF, nearly triple the amount since the start of the pandemic, a number the market has never experienced.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO