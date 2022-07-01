ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Luke Raley: Returns to minors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Fransisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays first two rehab games

Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Will work at shortstop, second base

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Newman (groin/hamstring) will see time at both shortstop and second base once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Newman served as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop in 2021 and opened the current season atop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times

Santana went 2-for-2 with three walks and two runs in Monday's 8-2 win against the Padres. Santana produced his first vintage performance since arriving in Seattle on June 28, walking in the first, fourth and sixth and singling in the third and eighth. The five times reaching base nearly match his total of six tallied in his first six games with the team. The 36-year-old is now 5-for-21 with six walks with Seattle, though he's yet to record an extra-base hit or RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Records inside-the-park homer

Suzuki (finger) went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Suzuki provided a dramatic moment in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a ball that ricocheted off the outfield wall and rolled away from the center fielder, which allowed him to come all the way around and score. Suzuki's fifth homer of the season gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers rallied for a 5-2 win in 10 innings. This was Suzuki's first game since May 26 due to a sprained left index finer. The 27-year-old from Japan looks ready to roll moving forward, and he should resume an everyday role for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Could miss more time

Farmer (hand) "likely won't start in the next couple days," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Farmer remains on the active roster for now, but he was spotted wearing a soft cast on his injured hand, and it appears he will miss more time. Matt Reynolds will likely serve as Cincinnati's top shortstop until Farmer is ready to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Lands on injured list

Hill (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The results of Hill's MRI have not been disclosed, so the extent to which he injured his left knee in Friday's game remains uncertain. His initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain. Phillips Valdez was recalled to take Hill's spot on the active roster for the time being.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Picks up another injury

Garcia was removed from Monday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after being struck on his left elbow by a swing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Garcia's status for Tuesday's game is certainly in jeopardy, as he's dealing with a bruised left middle finger and now a sore elbow. He was sent for X-rays after the game, which fortunately came back negative. Garcia will be considered day-to-day until further notice.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Blackmon is hitting .321 (36-for-112) since June 2, but he will be held out Monday with the Rockies loading up on right-handed hitters against Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias. Yonathan Daza will enter the lineup in Blackmon's place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench for nightcap

Trevino isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Trevino started behind the dish during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Kyle Higashioka is taking over at catcher and batting ninth in the second game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA

