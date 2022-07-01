ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Fransisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays first two rehab games

Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times

Santana went 2-for-2 with three walks and two runs in Monday's 8-2 win against the Padres. Santana produced his first vintage performance since arriving in Seattle on June 28, walking in the first, fourth and sixth and singling in the third and eighth. The five times reaching base nearly match his total of six tallied in his first six games with the team. The 36-year-old is now 5-for-21 with six walks with Seattle, though he's yet to record an extra-base hit or RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Cristofer Ogando: Optioned to Triple-A

Ogando was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Ogando's contract was selected by the Rays ahead of their series in Toronto, and he allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings during his major-league debut Sunday. After serving as a replacement player, he'll remain on the 40-man roster, while J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Will work at shortstop, second base

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Newman (groin/hamstring) will see time at both shortstop and second base once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Newman served as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop in 2021 and opened the current season atop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Katie Morrison of Mass Live Sports reports. Bello has dominated at both Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2022, posting a 2.33 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 114:33 K:BB over 85 innings across the two levels. He's proven that he's ready for a shot at the big leagues, and he'll get his opportunity Wednesday at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs promote Hayley Wickenheiser, two others to assistant GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced several changes to the front office, starting with the promotions of Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager. The team also added Curtis Sanford as goaltending coach, following the departure of Steve Briere to the Seattle Kraken. The team broke out...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#The Rays Radio Network
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Could miss more time

Farmer (hand) "likely won't start in the next couple days," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Farmer remains on the active roster for now, but he was spotted wearing a soft cast on his injured hand, and it appears he will miss more time. Matt Reynolds will likely serve as Cincinnati's top shortstop until Farmer is ready to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rays Continue to Pound Blue Jays Pitching in Another Rout, This Time 7-3 on Sunday

TORONTO — Get hot, stay hot. It's been a baseball mantra for years. And even though it's only been a couple of days, the Tampa Bay Rays are living that dream right now. The Rays won again on Sunday, thumping the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 at Rogers Stadium. After winning 6-2 and 11-5 on Saturday in a doubleheader, the Rays are suddenly a scary team once again. Their pitching has been great during this three-game run, which isn't any surprise, but they've been thumping the baseball, which has definitely come out of nowhere.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Lands on injured list

Hill (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The results of Hill's MRI have not been disclosed, so the extent to which he injured his left knee in Friday's game remains uncertain. His initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain. Phillips Valdez was recalled to take Hill's spot on the active roster for the time being.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Javy Guerra: Returns to minors

Guerra was returned to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Guerra served as a replacement player for the Rays during their five-game series in Toronto since several of the team's relievers were unavailable due to their vaccination statuses. He allowed a run on two hits and two walks while failing to strike out a batter in one inning during his lone relief appearance and will head back to the minors now that the Rays are returning to the United States.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Records inside-the-park homer

Suzuki (finger) went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Suzuki provided a dramatic moment in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a ball that ricocheted off the outfield wall and rolled away from the center fielder, which allowed him to come all the way around and score. Suzuki's fifth homer of the season gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers rallied for a 5-2 win in 10 innings. This was Suzuki's first game since May 26 due to a sprained left index finer. The 27-year-old from Japan looks ready to roll moving forward, and he should resume an everyday role for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays (42-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-35, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Rays +113;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy