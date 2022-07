Despite spending a significant amount of his career building the Avatar universe, James Cameron says he might bow out of directing the saga’s final films. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron told Empire magazine ahead of the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way Of Water. “I think eventually over time—I don’t know if that’s after three or after four—I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

