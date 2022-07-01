Destruction AllStars - Cinematic Trailer

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games is available now on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Five teams of accused Prisoners and Executioners will work through puzzles and put their understand of the case to the test in this mystery-solving bullet hell game. Who will survive the trials long enough to discover the truth?
Watch the latest Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 trailer to get a look at the game's new playable characters, missions, parallel quests, and more. The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Conton City Vote Pack will be available from July 7, 2022.
Rockstar Games reportedly shelved planned remakes, including Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4, to focus on the upcoming GTA 6. This is after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released to negative reviews from critics and fans alike,. According to a prominent leaker and reported...
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for God of War. This page contains information on the fourteenth step of your Journey - Between the Realms - which will include paths to take, enemies to fight, and any collectibles you might find along the way. Spoiler Warning: This guide will refrain from...
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters! The page of our wiki guide focuses on how to unlock every character in the game. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. We’ve also made a special section for recruiting Byleth, the Ashen Demon. To help prevent spoilers, we’ve left the four secret unlockable characters for the last section of this page.
Marvel's upcoming epic adventure Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release a early in India on Thursday, July 7. The movie features Marvel's God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson portraying Jane Foster and King Valkyrie, respectively. The film follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame during his road to recovery from his alcoholism, as he finds himself facing a new threat in Gorr the God Butcher played by former Batman, Christian Bale.
The monster Gore Magala is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and a returning monster to the series. This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
In God of War (2018), you'll find all kinds of Lore that will allow you to learn more about the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology. By having Atreus translate different types of lore you encounter, you'll earn experience for each one you find - and certain markers are tracked across the various regions.
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for God of War. This page contains information on the fifteenth step of your Journey - Jotunheim in Reach - which will include paths to take, enemies to fight, and any collectibles you might find along the way. Spoiler Warning: This guide will refrain from...
IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes walkthrough will lead you through every chapter of each of the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes story paths. The game is split into three stories. Each is determined by the house you chose in Chapter 2 of the Prologue. Use our walkthrough to view information on every chapter in every story of the game. Each page features which characters contain interactions that earn you support points. We’ve listed all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain. Lastly, each page contains a full strategy guide for the final battle of the chapter.
After nearing the end, the game has now set you back and locked you in the Cells area. Oddly enough, even after getting mauled by a Brute and dragged off, Daniel receives a sanity boost upon first waking up in his cell. After standing up, go over to your bedframe...
Compared to before, there is now Shadow residue everywhere, so make sure to take extra care when walking around. Also be warned that a Brute is, once again, patrolling the bridges. Begin by walking up the stairs and through the door. Crouch and look around to get a gauge on...
For those wondering, here is why there are two different versions on this guide: After escaping the cells, you are now in a completely different version of the Nave compared to the original. There are new items, the Shadow has now consumed a large portion of the area, and many areas are now blocked off. Hence, this is called Version 2.
While you can find lots of different armor, enchantments, talismans, and other unique gear in God of War - some items offer bonuses not found anywhere else. While some enchantments can be randomized - others are static drops or treasures that can be found in the world, either in certain armor chests or as quest rewards.
Ubisoft has been a bit quiet this summer, but the company plans to return to the spotlight when it debuts a Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward in July followed by another showcase in September with new reveals and updates on several games its studios have been working on. In a...
This page of IGN’s Fire Emblem: Three Hopes wiki contains a guide for the very beginning of the game. We describe the differences between difficulty settings and modes and also provide you with some tips to get the most out of the game from the very beginning. This page also contains walkthroughs for the first two chapters of the prologue.
This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla contains info to help you find all the Mysteries in Svaladal. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Mystery points of interest are sites that offer a variety of activities and rewards. Their map markers are blue in color. Check out All Dawn of Ragnarok Mysteries for more information.
While the world lacks a modern, official Avatar: The Last Airbender game, a new Elden Ring mod at least lets players pretend by adding firebending to the game. As reported by PCGamesN, the firebending moveset mod from clevererraptor6 on Nexus Mods takes inspiration straight from the show, letting the player shoot fire from their finger tips, and even includes a "lightning generation" Ash of War for the most skilled fighters.
Watch the Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed co-op trailer. The upcoming remake is fully playable in local two-player split screen co-op. Take a look at some new gameplay showing off what split-screen looks like. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30, 2022.
