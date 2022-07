Lord knows it’s tempting to ponder and speculate whatever Kevin Durant’s next stop will be. The oversized domino hasn’t tumbled yet, like the entire NBA seems to be waiting on it to do. But that’s given us plenty of time to hear the array of possibilities that might lie ahead for one of the greatest players of his generation. Phoenix. Miami. Toronto. Perhaps even Golden State, which would be even more surprising this time around than it was the last time.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO