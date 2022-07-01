Colorado Springs parents arrested after 15-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The parents of an 18-month-old face multiple charges after the child died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified on November 12, 2021, of a deceased 15-month-old child, Cairo Jak Astacio.

An investigation determined Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose while in his home.

Police say his parents, 36-year-old Joenny Astacio and 29-year-old Kira Villalba, were both found to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time Cairo passed away.

On June 10, 2022, Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both Astacio and Villalba for the charge of Child Abuse Knowingly/Recklessly Resulting in Death, a Class Two Felony.

Both parents were taken into custody without incident.

Colorado Springs Chief of Police released the following statement about the incident:

I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic. The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community. Chief Adrian Vasquez

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Cripe Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-643-7867.

Editors Note: Police originally stated Cairo Jak Astacio was 18 months old, CSPD later stated the child was actually 15 months old at the time of his death.

