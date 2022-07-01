Prime Time calendar: July 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Mullein Field," painting by Urbana artist Sheryl Massaro.

Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.

July 2

Independence Day Festival

Throughout downtown Brunswick to celebrate this small town’s patriotism with live music, vendors, food, beer garden and more. Free admission. (Fireworks 9:15 p.m. July 3 near Brunswick Middle School Complex, rain date is July 5.)

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Brunswick and Square Corner Park

Contact: www.brunswickmd.gov

First Saturday

Support local businesses by shopping with an independent retailer, eating at a local restaurant, supporting local artists and exploring Downtown Frederick. Live music, entertainment.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Downtown Frederick

Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org

Paint Party Under the Pavilion

A fun and easy workshop that will take you step-by-step in creating your very own masterpiece! The South Mountain Kitchen food truck will be onsite, and there will be beer and wine available for purchase. Bring the entire family and plan a day at the farm. Must pre-register for the Paint Party, $45.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: South Mountain Creamery, 8305 Bolivar Road, Middletown

Contact: 240-490-8216 or southmountaincreamery.com

Just Passing Through: A Travelers Guide to Civil War Frederick

What was it like to visit Frederick during the Civil War? This First Saturday walking tour will provide a window into the past. $15, includes admission to the museum; reservations recommended.

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-695-1864 or civilwarmed.org

July 3

BBQ Chicken Dinner

Drive through the Fire Station parking lot and purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 barbecue chicken, roll and choice of two sides. Sides available are macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. Just drive through the parking lot and place your order. You won’t even need to get out of your car. Dinners will be available beginning at noon until sold out. $15.

Time: Noon until sold out

Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy

Contact: 301-829-0100 or mavfc.org

July 4

The Barbara Fritchie Classic

Oldest running motorcycle half-mile race in the country. Racing from the top racers. $20 adults, $10 ages 7 to 12, ages 6 and under free with paying adult.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., races start at 11:30 a.m., main events at 3 p.m.

Location: Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: barbarafritchieclassic.com

Frederick’s 4th: An Independence Day Celebration

Rides and amusements for kids; food; beer, wine and spirits gardens; two stages of live entertainment; Fireworks show at dusk, from Parkway Elementary School. See website for entertainment schedule.

Time: Noon to dusk

Location: Baker Park, Frederick

Contact: celebratefrederick.com

Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival

Continues nightly through July 9. Rides, food, games, fireworks. July 4: Full Effect Band; July 5, 5.5 Men Band, Bingo (new this year); July 6, Park Avenue Band; July 7, Special Delivery Band, Bingo; July 8, Feehan Brothers Band, gigantic fireworks display; July 9, Willie Barry & His Chaperones Band. Ride-all-night for one price on July 4, 5 and 6; ride ticket special for students on July 9.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co., 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville

Contact: 301-898-4032 or walkersvillefire.com

Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Carnival

Continues daily through July 9. Kitchen hours 5 to 9 p.m. with nightly platters. Parade July 6, fireworks July 7. Games, food, bingo. Nightly entertainment: July 4, Best Regards; July 5, Reagan Years; July 6, Josh Christina; July 7, Bootleg; July 8, Joe Forrester, Elvis impersonator; July 9 Red Dirt Revolution.

Time: 5 p.m. kitchen, 6 p.m. carnival

Location: Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, York Street, Manchester

Contact: manchestervfd.org

July 6

Genealogy Resources: Finding Your Colonial Ancestors

The Maryland Room, located in the C. Burr Artz Public Library, is a noncirculating, local history research collection of primary and secondary sources. Special emphasis is placed on obtaining resources relating to the peoples, places, communities, and institutions of Frederick County and City. Presenter: Mary K. Mannix, MA, MLS, Maryland Room manager, FCPL. Free, pre-register.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center and Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525

Mojave Desert Drawing: Joshua Tree National Park

In this program, a National Park Services Ranger leads a drawing activity of the Mojave Desert while focusing on plant and animal adaptations. This is a virtual program. You will need these materials: sharpened colored pencils: blue, green, brown, black, tan, yellow, grey, orange; one sheet white paper 8 1/2 by 11 inches. Free, pre-register.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: In-person at Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

Summer Classic Movie Series Double Feature

On the big screen in the restored and historic 1925 theater. “The Bank Dick” (1940), starring W.C. Fields, and “Horse Feathers” (1932), starring the Marx Brothers. $8.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.

Contact:717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.com

July 9

158th Anniversary of the Battle of Monocacy Tour (Caravan Style)

This driving tour covers the battle chronologically. Walk in the footsteps of the men who fought valiantly to safeguard their homes and country. Free admission.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Monocacy National Battlefield, 5201 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Contact: 301-662-3515 or nps.gov/mono

Summer Cruise-In

By dining-in or carry out for breakfast and/or lunch, Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Co. Auxiliary and the Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund will receive a percentage of your receipt. Mention the BVAA when you place your order. First 20 cruisers in attendance will receive a goody bag. Choice awards include BVA&R Auxilliary’s, LLRMF’s, People’s, Participant’s and Roy Rogers. 50/50, Chinese auction, door prizes. All vehicles welcome.

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 28 Souder Road, Brunswick

Contact: 240-305-7987

Wing a Ding Ding Festival

Fried chicken and wings — 30+ kinds, from Hot Nashville to Cajun Spicy and Crunchy Southern Fried, mild to extra hot. Craft beers and ciders. $15 to $45.

Time: 11:30 to 9 p.m.

Location: Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: tinyurl.com/4dmt5ky6

July 10

Famous Lewistown Ruritan Chicken BBQ

Carryouts only, cash/checks.

Time: 10 a.m. until sold out

Location: Pavilion at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and U.S. 15 North, Lewistown

Contact: Facebook page

Mount Olivet Cemetery History Tour

Also July 24. Discover Frederick’s past as we navigate through the labyrinth of graves, crypts and monuments of Historic Mount Olivet Cemetery. One of Maryland’s largest and most beautiful cemeteries. Final resting place of Francis Scott Key, Maryland’s first governor, and Civil War heroine Barbara Fritchie. RSVP required. $15.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick

Contact: marylandghosttours.com

Summer Concert Series: Guys in Thin Ties

Alt ‘80s music. Bring a canned food item for the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle celebrates Celebrate Frederick’s mission.

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2841 or celebratefrederick.com

July 11

Square Dancing

Experience the fun and camaraderie of square dance. Basic calls and simple dance patterns are taught and reviewed. Instructor: Robert Abdinoor, runs July-September. $30, pre-register.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525

Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department Carnival

Continues through July 16. Rides, music, games, food.

Time: 6 to 11 p.m.

Location: Winfield VFD Carnival Grounds, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield

Contact: 410-795-1333 or winfieldvfd.org

July 12

Middletown Seniors Lunch

Keith Midberry will give a presentation on hospice. Fried chicken. Reservations must be made by July 9. $10, payable at the door.

Time: Noon

Location: Middletown Amvets, 409 W. Green St., Middletown

Contact: 301-371-5170

July 13

Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep)

Yoga Nidra helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key. Instructor: Joana Bragg. Also meets virtually on Aug. 10, Sep. 14. $10, pre-register.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom at Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

July 14

Bicycling

With the Senior Recreation Council. Pre-registration required.

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064

July 15

Groceries for Seniors

A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.

Time: Noon (continues until all food is distributed)

Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick

Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234

July 16

Summer Reggae Festival

Live bands, wines, authentic island cuisine, hand-crafted goods from around the world. Continues July 17. Tickets $32.50 and up.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Linganore Winecellars, 13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy

Contact: 301-831-5889 or linganorewines.com

Washington County Ag Expo and Fair

Continues daily through July 23. Grandstand events: AMA Motorcycle Racing July 16; D&D Motorsports/Garden Tractor Pull; July 18, Military Appreciation Day, Don Schwartz Memorial Farm Stock Tractor Pull; July 19, Senior Citizen Day, Tractor Pull; July 20, Kids Day, bull riding; July 22, Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby; July 23, Diesel Dirt Drag. Tickets and full schedule at agexpoandfair.org.

Time: Noon

Location: Washington County Agricultural Education Center, Sharpsburg Pike, Sharpsburg

Contact: agexpoandfair.org

National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race

Racers from across the globe compete for the championship title by racing through the streets of historic downtown Frederick atop high wheel bicycles. High wheel bicycles (also known as penny farthings), which were popular in the 1880s, are bicycles with a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel. The race consists of a criterium (multi-lap) race along a half-mile route through the heart of the historic district.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Location: Begins at Brewer’s Alley, Frederick

Contact: highwheelrace.com

July 17

Summer Concert Series: Mark Bray & the Steel Soul Cowboys

Country. Bring a canned food item for the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle celebrates Celebrate Frederick’s mission.

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2841 or celebratefrederick.com

July 18

New to Medicare Workshop

Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join this overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

SRC Talley Book Group

With the Senior Recreation Council. Pre-registration required.

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Location: Talley Rec Center, Classroom A

Contact: Jane at 301-658-8680

Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue Carnival

Continues nightly through July 23.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana

Contact: 301-606-3008 or urbanavfd.com

Reese Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival

Continues nightly through July 23.

Time: 5 to 10 p.m.

Location: Reese Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival Grounds, Reese

Contact: reesevfc.org

July 20

Rocky Through Time: Rocky Mountain National Park

What is the essence of a place? Is it what we can see? What we can hear? Is it solely about that place or also how a place makes us feel? Explore these topics with a ranger and discover if cumulative changes in wildlife, wildfires and visitation have changed Rocky Mountain National Park over the past 100 years. This is a virtual program. Free, pre-register.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center and Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

Salsa Under the Stars

Dance to Latin beats, starts with a 30-minute salsa lesson at 7 p.m. All ages; beer/wine available with cash/cards for over 21 with valid ID. $5 suggested donation.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Location: FAC’s Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick

Contact: 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org

Gordon Lightfoot in Concert

After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People” to name a few. $50 to $77.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org

July 21

Alive@Five: Milton J

Original hip hop and reggae. Live music. Outdoor happy hours. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick

Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org

July 22

Frederick Keys vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Also 6 p.m. July 23 and 1 p.m. July 24. Fireworks July 22 and 23. See website for ticket prices.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick

Contact: milb.com/frederick

Summer Concert Series: Scott Ambush

Jazz funk fusion. Bring a canned food item for the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle celebrates Celebrate Frederick’s mission.

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2841 or celebratefrederick.com

July 23

AARCH Society African American History Walking Tour

Explore the history of the southern section of Frederick City from the African-American perspective. $10 teens and adults, $5 ages 6 to 12.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: AARCH Heritage Center, 125 E. All Saints St., Frederick

Contact: aarchsociety.org

July 25

Chair Yoga

Focus on stretching, flexibility, balance and a few targeted strength poses while seated. There will be opportunities to do some poses while standing and holding onto a chair. Modifications are offered to ensure that everyone can participate and benefit from the practice. The class style is relaxed, and filled with humor, support and laughter. Instructor: Catherine Randazzo, This is an eight-week program. $25, pre-register.

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525

SRC Taney Book Group

With the Senior Recreation Council. Pre-registration required.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick

Contact: Mary Ann at 301-508-0283

July 26

Jefferson Ruritan Carnival

Continues nightly through July 31. AYCE platters from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Rides, games, bingo. Nightly entertainment: July 26, Park Avenue; July 27, Full Effect; July 28, Brandy Stills Band; July 29, Memphis Cats/Spinouts and Elvis; July 30, Brushfire; July 31, Inside Out. Rides 6 to 10 p.m., by Snyder Amusements.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Jefferson Ruritan Club, 4603-B Lander Road, Jefferson

Contact: 301-473-7800 or jeffersonruritan.org

July 27

Steganography: National Cryptologic Museum

Did you ever write a secret message in invisible ink? Steganography is a form of covert communication and can involve the use of any medium to hide messages. Join a presentation on the history of hiding messages whether hidden in a shoe, microdots or computer pixels. The National Cryptologic Museum, located adjacent to NSA Headquarters at Fort George G. Meade, houses thousands of artifacts that collectively serve to sustain the history of the cryptologic profession. This is a virtual program. Free, pre-register.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center and Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

Summer Classic Movie Series: “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000)

On the big screen in the restored and historic theater. $8.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.

Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.com

July 28

Bicycling

With the Senior Recreation Council. Pre-registration required.

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064

Alive@Five: La Unica

Irish Latin fusion. Outdoor happy hour. Ages 21 and older. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick

Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org

July 29

Classic Rock Concert

“Classic” DreamStreet: 4-piece classic rock cover band. Lineup includes acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, drums & percussion. Set lists range from mid-tempo to up-tempo songs from a wide range of artists. Hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Free, registration is not required for the concert. Free Box Lunch: Pre-register (Frederick County residents 60+ only)

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Location: Baker Park Bandshell hosted by Senior Services Division 50+ Community Centers

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020

July 30

Carroll County Fair

Continues daily through Aug. 5. Exhibits, 4-H shows and judging, food, games. Sample events, some have paid admission — July 30: Tuff Truck Races, Billy Harrison and the Haywire Band; July 31: Fireworks; Aug. 1: Ray Owens; Aug. 2, Salem Bottom Boys; Aug. 3, Horse pull, cake auction, pig racing; Aug. 4: Beef cattle showmanship, Carroll Count Cloggers, Vintage Grain Truck Races and Truck Dirt Drag Racing; music by Dean Crawford. See website for full schedule.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Carroll County Ag Center, Westminster

Contact: 410-848-FAIR, carrollcountyfair.com

The Landsharks — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet

Fun, interactive concert. The Landsharks play regularly at Parrothead events. $33.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Location: Big Cork Vineyards, 4236 Man St., Rohrersville

Contact: 301-790-3500 or ticketmaster.com/event/15005C64E11364C0

July 31

Summer Concert Series

Signature Live! R&B/Funk. Bring a canned food item for the food bank program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle celebrates Celebrate Frederick’s mission.

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2841 or celebratefrederick.com

