Gather your lawn chairs, picnics, and blankets and head to Sarah P. Gardens this summer for the free Music in the Gardens concert series. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the five-concert series kicks off on July 6 with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, a “Y’allternative” band from Chapel Hill with gravely vocals and personable songwriting. The series concludes August 4 with two locals acts: Raleigh-based singer-songwriter Kate Rhudy and Weston Estate, an alt-pop band from Cary drawing from a range of influences, including Frank Ocean and Indian music that many of the band members grew up with.

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO